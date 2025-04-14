Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Knitted Fabric Market Set To Reach USD 280.55 Billion By 2034, Expanding At A 4.90% CAGR


2025-04-14 05:30:54
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Knitted Fabric Market

Knitted Fabric market is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising demand for comfortable and stylish apparel, increasing consumer expenditure on fashion

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The knitted fabric market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand across various industries such as fashion, automotive, healthcare, and home décor. This article provides a comprehensive analysis of the knitted fabric market, including its current trends, market dynamics, regional insights, and future outlook. Knitted fabrics are textiles produced by interlooping yarns, offering advantages such as elasticity, comfort, and breathability. These characteristics make them highly desirable in applications ranging from apparel to technical textiles.

The Knitted Fabric Market Size was estimated at 174.35 (USD Billion) in 2024 Knitted Fabric Industry is expected to grow from 182.84(USD Billion) in 2025 to 280.55(USD Billion) by 2034. The Knitted Fabric Market CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 4.90% during the forecast period (2025 - 2034).

Key Market Drivers
1. Rising Demand in the Fashion Industry
The fashion industry's continuous evolution has led to increased demand for comfortable and versatile fabrics. Knitted fabrics, known for their stretchability and softness, are extensively used in casual wear, sportswear, and intimate apparel. The growing popularity of athleisure and sustainable fashion further propels the demand for knitted textiles.

2. Technological Advancements
Innovations in knitting technology have enhanced production efficiency and fabric quality. Advanced knitting machines enable the creation of complex designs and patterns, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Additionally, the integration of smart textiles and functional finishes expands the application scope of knitted fabrics.

3. Expansion in Healthcare and Automotive Sectors
Knitted fabrics are increasingly utilized in the healthcare sector for products like compression garments, bandages, and orthopedic supports due to their flexibility and comfort. In the automotive industry, these fabrics are used for seat covers, headliners, and interior trims, offering durability and aesthetic appeal.

Market Segmentation

Knitted Fabric Market Fiber Type Outlook
Cotton
Polyester
Nylon
Wool
Silk

Knitted Fabric Market Gauge Outlook
Fine Gauge
Medium Gauge
Coarse Gauge

Knitted Fabric Market Kniting Technique Outlook
Warp Knitting
Weft Knitting

Knitted Fabric Market Coloring Outlook
Plain Dyed
Printed
Jacquard

Knitted Fabric Market Regional Outlook
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa

Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific dominates the knitted fabric market, attributed to the presence of major textile manufacturing countries like China and India. The region benefits from abundant raw materials, skilled labor, and supportive government policies. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes further boost market growth .

North America
North America holds a significant market share, driven by demand for high-quality and innovative textiles. The region's focus on sustainable and functional fabrics aligns with consumer preferences, fostering market expansion.

Europe
Europe's market growth is supported by a strong fashion industry and increasing adoption of technical textiles. Emphasis on eco-friendly materials and circular economy practices influences the regional market dynamics.

Challenges and Opportunities
Challenges
Raw Material Price Volatility: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials like cotton and synthetic fibers can impact production costs and profit margins.

Environmental Concerns: The textile industry's environmental footprint, including water consumption and chemical usage, necessitates sustainable practices.

Opportunities
Sustainable Textiles: Growing consumer awareness of environmental issues presents opportunities for eco-friendly knitted fabrics made from organic or recycled materials.

Smart Textiles: Integration of technology into fabrics, such as sensors and conductive fibers, opens new avenues in healthcare and sportswear applications.

Competitive Landscape
Taiwan Textile Federation
Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.
Toray Industries, Inc.
Teijin Limited
Shinkong Synthetic Fibers
Chung Shing Textile Co., Ltd.
Oriental Chemical Fiber
Kolon Industries, Inc.
Formosa Taffeta Company Ltd
Toray Industries, Inc
Invista, Inc.
Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
Hyosung Group
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Everest Textile Company


Future Outlook
The knitted fabric market is poised for continued growth, driven by technological advancements, expanding applications, and increasing consumer preference for comfortable and sustainable textiles. Manufacturers focusing on innovation and sustainability are likely to gain a competitive edge in the evolving market landscape.

In conclusion, the knitted fabric market presents promising opportunities across various sectors. Stakeholders investing in sustainable practices and technological innovation are well-positioned to capitalize on the market's growth trajectory.

Market Research Future
+1 855-661-4441
