No Ex-Govts Thought About Janajati Welfare, Development Happening Now, Says Tripura CM

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 14 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that ambitious projects and schemes worth Rs 1,400 crore, funded by the World Bank, are currently underway in the state to improve the socio-economic conditions of indigenous tribes, adding that previously, no government thought about their welfare.

Inaugurating the five-day long 51st state-level Bizu Mela at Chawmanu in Dhalai District on Sunday night, the Chief Minister said the state government had earlier signed an agreement, and accordingly, the World Bank has given Rs 1,400 crore for the economic upliftment of the tribals.

The Rs 1,400 crore would be utilised under the Tripura Rural Economic Growth and Service Delivery Project (TRESP) to further enhance the livelihoods and overall socio-economic status of Janajati (tribal) people, CM Saha said.

Tribals constitute one-third of the total population of four million in Tripura, and they always play a vital role in all spheres of the northeastern state, including electoral politics.

“We must take a pledge that the works which were not fulfilled and not done yet have to be taken up after discussion in the coming year, and we must move forward to develop the state,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the Chakma community among the tribals celebrate Bizu festival, while Boisu is celebrated by the Tripuri people, Garia by the Jamatia, Gajan and Naba Barsha by non-tribal Bengali people, and all these festivals have been celebrated year after year.

“In Tripura, we have 19 Janajati (tribal) communities. The main aim of the present state government is to preserve the culture, tradition, customs and history of the janajati people. We can't let such things be erased. I am really happy to know that the Chakma community has introduced their own script, and I want to thank them. Having our own script is a big matter,” said CM Saha.

He said that previously, no government thought about the Janajati people, who have been neglected.“However, when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, they (tribals) saw significant development. Seven Janajati personalities in Tripura have received Padma Shri Awards in different fields. We have given due respect to the royal Manikya Dynasty and have announced many things to commemorate their legacies.”

The Chief Minister also chaired a meeting on the aspirational district (Dhalai district) and reviewed the ongoing development works of the district, inhabited by a significant number of tribals.“What I observed is that aspirational districts are working better than other districts on various parameters,” he said.

Like previous years, Bizu Mela Development Society organises the Bizu festival of the Chakma community for five days to promote their traditions, culture and customs.

“I am really happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his message on the occasion of the Bizu festival. I want to congratulate PM Modi on behalf of the state. We are bidding adieu to this year and welcoming the Bengali New Year at the end of Chaitra,” CM Saha said.

During the event, state Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, BJP MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma, Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Vaheed A, Dhalai SP Mihir Lal Das, and others were present.