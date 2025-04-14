Ukrainian Defense Forces Down 40 Russian Drones, 11 Others Lost From Radar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 40 Russian drones overnight, while 11 other enemy UAVs were lost from radar tracking.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine via Telegram .

Starting at 20:30 on Sunday, April 13, Russian forces launched an attack at Ukraine using 62 Shahed-type combat drones and various types of decoy drones, coming from the directions of Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare (EW) systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 9:00 on Monday, April 14, the confirmed number of downed Shahed-type combat drones (and other types) stands at 40, mainly over the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine.

Additional 11 enemy decoy drones were lost from radar tracking, with no reported consequences.

Damage from the attack was recorded in Odesa, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, during an enemy drone attack in Odesa, a drone hit a hospital, damaged infrastructure, and injured five people.