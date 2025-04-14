SSU Detains Yavoriv Training Ground Instructor Plotting Assassinations Of Ukrainian Military Commanders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's military counterintelligence, with the support of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, has detained an instructor at the Yavoriv training ground who was plotting to assassinate Ukrainian Armed Forces commanders under orders from Russian intelligence services.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) confirmed that the man was simultaneously working for both Russia's FSB and GRU.

The agent's task from the GRU (Russia's defense intelligence agency) was to prepare terrorist attacks against Ukrainian military commanders training with their units at the Defense Forces' local training center.

The Russian handler gave the agent "carte blanche" to choose the method of assassination. Possible scenarios included: planting a homemade explosive device in a headquarters or training facility; tricking a colleague into unknowingly delivering a hidden bomb to a commander training area; providing coordinates for a potential missile strike on the location of Ukrainian defenders at the training ground.

Ukraine's military counterintelligence uncovered and documented the plot in advance, arresting the suspect while he was preparing proposals for his handler.

The investigation also revealed the man's direct contacts with an FSB (Russia's security service) handler, for whom he gathered information on the number and nature of Ukrainian military units training at Yavoriv.

Kharkiv:detains spotter who adjusted Russian guided bomb strikes

During the search, three mobile phones with different SIM cards used to conceal communications with the Russians were confiscated.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the SSU investigators charged the individual under Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The man is now in pretrial detention without the right to bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Earlier, the SSU detained a woman in Dnipro who was tracking Ukrainian military trains and air defense units for Russian intelligence.