Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Approves Partnership Agreement On Digital Economy Within OTS Members

President Approves Partnership Agreement On Digital Economy Within OTS Members


2025-04-14 05:08:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a law approving the“Digital Economy Partnership Agreement between the Governments of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States [OTS],” Azernews reports.

The document ratifies the agreement that was signed on November 6, 2024, in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.

MENAFN14042025000195011045ID1109426305

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search