403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
President Approves Partnership Agreement On Digital Economy Within OTS Members
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a law approving the“Digital Economy Partnership Agreement between the Governments of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States [OTS],” Azernews reports.
The document ratifies the agreement that was signed on November 6, 2024, in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment