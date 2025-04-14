Man Dies After Falling Into Well In South Kashmir's Kokernag

An official said that a resident of Soafshali, Kokernag, was digging a well when he accidentally slipped and fell inside and got injured.

He said the man was identified as Showkat Ahmad Wani, son of Abdul Majeed Wani, a resident of Soafshali, Kokernag.

“He was immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Kokernag, where doctors declared him brought dead, and police have taken cognizance of the incident,” added official. (JKNS)

