Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Man Dies After Falling Into Well In South Kashmir's Kokernag

2025-04-14 05:05:14
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man died after accidentally falling into a well while digging it in the Panzgam area of Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.

An official said that a resident of Soafshali, Kokernag, was digging a well when he accidentally slipped and fell inside and got injured.

He said the man was identified as Showkat Ahmad Wani, son of Abdul Majeed Wani, a resident of Soafshali, Kokernag.

“He was immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Kokernag, where doctors declared him brought dead, and police have taken cognizance of the incident,” added official. (JKNS)

