Etihad Welcomes Its Latest A350

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)– Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has welcomed its sixth A350 to its growing fleet.

The state-of-the-art aircraft arrived this weekend following a successful delivery flight from Toulouse, France, further strengthening Etihad's position as one of the airlines with the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the sky.

The A350 is a favourite with guests, boasting an unparalleled flying experience with award-winning Business Class, featuring privacy-focused sliding doors, wireless charging, and cutting-edge inflight entertainment systems, while Economy Class offers ergonomic seating, device holders, and Bluetooth connectivity with inflight entertainment.

Renowned for its sustainability, the A350 stands out as one of the most efficient wide-body jets, with 25 per cent lower CO2 emissions and a 50 per cent smaller noise footprint compared to earlier-generation aircraft.

The long-range of the A350-1000 makes it a versatile aircraft for Etihad's fleet. This summer, Etihad will begin operating the A350 to Atlanta, its newest and sixth gateway into North America and one of 16 new routes Etihad is launching this year.