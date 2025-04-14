The Highs And Lows Of Graphic Novels

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 14 April 2024: Comics and graphic novels are a storytelling powerhouse, blending text and illustration in a way that immerses readers like no other medium can. Yet, despite their ability to captivate and challenge perspectives, they're still too often dismissed as 'not real literature.'

With Middle East Film & Comic Con approaching this April, it's the perfect time to celebrate the power of visual storytelling. Far from being a lesser art form, comics are both a gateway to reading and a genre that stands strong on its own, delivering narratives that are just as rich, complex, and impactful as traditional prose.

Ahlam Bolooki, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Literature Foundation, remarks: 'Comics and graphic novels aren't just about superheroes. They're a dynamic storytelling medium, just as rich and impactful as prose, and just as effortlessly versatile, which is why they're such a powerful tool for social commentary. It's for this reason that comic art is emerging as a viable medium not just in the West and the Far East, but here in the Arab world. From Egypt and Lebanon to the UAE, it's wonderful to see authors grappling with nuanced experiences across the region through such a bold and innovative art form.'

For those wanting to dip their toes into this varied medium, here are a few of the best titles published in recent years by local authors and illustrators – outside of the Marvel and DC universes:

Shubeik Lubeik written and illustrated by Deena Mohamed

In a world where wishes of varying degrees of power can be bought and sold, three separate, but interlinked, stories begin to unfold, exploring the hidden dangers of getting everything you ever hoped for. With fluid storytelling, tongue-in-cheek humour, and expressive art, Mohamed displays an effortless mastery of the form. No surprise, then, that the online series turned into a published trilogy (in Arabic) and single title (English, translated by Mohamed herself). The Egyptian comic creator earned multiple awards and rave reviews - including Winner of the Best Graphic Novel and the Grand Prix of the Cairo Comix Festival, the Warwick Prize for Women in Translation, Eisner Award and Hugo Award nominations and places on several End of Year 'Best of' lists.

Raiiken by Mo Abedin

Combining Japanese and Roman mythology, Raiiken follows a boy prophesied to be the destroyer of all worlds in a quest to become the savoir of all mankind. An epic saga of trust, the Emirati storyteller's rich character development has been a work-in-progress since Abedin was 15 – and has gained a huge international following over the years.

It Won't Always Be Like This written and illustrated by Malaka Gharib

While Gharib's first graphic memoir explores her experience of growing up in America while also half-Filipino and half-Egyptian, her second novel hones in on the summers she spent in Egypt. This more specialised focus allows Gharib to use her loose cartoonist style to dig deeper into what it means to belong both to a family and a wider culture, all without sacrificing any of her signature sense of humour and heart.

Squire written by Nadia Shammas and illustrated by Sara Alfageeh

A young girl signs up to become a knight, only to discover that the stories she's been told about the war-torn empire she lives in may not be entirely true. Set in an alternate Middle Eastern and North African fantasy setting, Shammas and Alfageeh have created an expansive world reminiscent of Avatar the Last Airbender - right down to the plucky cast of teenage characters. Shammas' writing draws on complex themes, while Alfageeh's dynamic art style lends a sweeping, timeless feel to every panel and spread.