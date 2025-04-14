Kogan & Disalvo Law Firm Moves Into Former Dan Marino Office As Part Of Major Expansion

Kogan & DiSalvo Personal Injury Law Firm

Ted DiSalvo, Rachel Schrager, Todd Baker, Darryl Kogan

Kogan & DiSalvo expands into Dan Marino's former office-bigger space, bold legacy, and stronger advocacy for injury victims across South Florida.

- Todd Baker, Esq. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move symbolizing both growth and legacy, personal injury law firm Kogan & DiSalvo has relocated its Broward County office to a new, larger space at 2 South University Drive, Suite 325, Plantation, FL 33324-a location once famously occupied by Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino.This relocation reflects the firm's rapid expansion and its continued commitment to delivering exceptional legal services to clients injured in accidents across South Florida.“This move is about more than just square footage-it's about continuing to raise the bar for the people who count on us the most,” said founding partner Darryl Kogan.“We've outgrown our old space because of the trust our clients place in us. Now, we have the room and the resources to serve them even better.”Kogan & DiSalvo has experienced significant growth over the past several years, expanding its team of attorneys and support staff to meet increasing demand. The new Ft. Lauderdale area location offers upgraded amenities, increased meeting space, and enhanced capabilities to support a growing volume of complex personal injury cases.“Knowing this space was once home to Dan Marino brings a unique energy,” added partner Ted DiSalvo.“It feels fitting to continue our mission of fighting for injured victims in a space once used by a local icon known for strength, strategy, and leadership.”The firm's expansion underscores its position as a trusted advocate for accident victims throughout Florida. From car crashes and slip-and-fall injuries to wrongful death and medical malpractice, Kogan & DiSalvo is known for its aggressive representation, compassionate service, and proven results.“We're here to win for our clients,” said Partner Todd Baker.“This new location gives us the space to collaborate more effectively and deliver even stronger legal outcomes for the people who need us most.”Kogan & DiSalvo invites current and prospective clients to visit the new office or contact the firm for a free consultation.About Kogan & DiSalvoKogan & DiSalvo is a Florida-based personal injury law firm dedicated to helping accident victims secure the justice and compensation they deserve. With decades of combined experience and millions recovered for clients, the firm is recognized for its deep legal expertise, tireless work ethic, and unwavering client commitment.

Christine Stewart

Kogan and DiSalvo

+1 561-375-9500

email us here

Kogan & DiSalvo Broward County

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.