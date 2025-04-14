403
Divine Tourism: How A Small Brazilian Town Built The Nation’S Tallest Christ
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A towering statue of Christ the Protector was officially inaugurated on April 6, 2025, in Encantado, a small city in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state. The monument stands 43.5 meters tall, making it 5.5 meters higher than the famous Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro.
The statue represents a remarkable community achievement. Built entirely through private donations without public funds, the project cost approximately $350,000.
Construction began in 2019 following an initiative by former mayor Adroaldo Conzatti, who tragically died from COVID-19 in March 2021 before seeing his vision completed.
The reinforced concrete and steel structure weighs 1,712 tons and features a wingspan of 39 meters. Visitors can access a heart-shaped observation deck through an internal elevator that takes them to the chest area of the statue, offering panoramic views of the Taquari Valley.
The inauguration ceremony featured Cardinal Silvano Maria Tomasi as Pope Francis's special envoy, alongside Cardinal Jaime Spengler, President of the National Conference of Brazilian Bishops.
Christ the Protector
A fragment of the statue's right hand received a special blessing from Pope Francis in Rome. Beyond the main statue, the 14,300-square-meter complex includes several religious attractions.
A glass chapel dedicated to Saint John Baptist Scalabrini overlooks the region. The site also features the Fountain of the Twelve Apostles and a pilgrim path called the Way of Psalms.
The Cristo Protetor now ranks as the third tallest Jesus statue worldwide. Local officials hope the monument will boost tourism in a region recently devastated by floods. By November 2022, while still under construction, the site had already attracted over 100,000 visitors.
The statue welcomes tourists on weekends and holidays. Admission prices are set at R$30 for adults and R$15 for seniors and local residents. Children under 12 enter free.
This ambitious project demonstrates how community-driven initiatives can create significant cultural landmarks. The statue stands not only as a religious symbol but also as a beacon of economic hope. It represents the region's efforts to recover from recent natural disasters.
