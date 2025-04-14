403
Brazil Claims Fourth Spot In Emerging Markets Investment Ranking
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Global consulting firm Kearney's 2025 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index places Brazil as the fourth most attractive emerging market for international investors.
The annual ranking, compiled by Kearney's Global Business Policy Council, evaluates investor sentiment toward the top 25 emerging markets worldwide. China maintains its leadership position in the emerging markets list, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Brazil secures fourth place ahead of India, which completes the top five. This represents significant progress for the South American nation compared to previous years.
The Americas region dominates the emerging markets ranking with eight countries: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, and Uruguay. This regional strength highlights Latin America's growing appeal to global investors seeking new opportunities.
Investors cite Brazil's natural resources as its most attractive quality, with 35% of respondents highlighting this advantage. Economic performance follows at 30%, while workforce capabilities and business environment each garnered 28% of positive responses.
Brazil offers various investment incentives, including tax exemptions and low-cost financing options. Most sectors provide equal treatment to domestic and foreign investors, though restrictions exist in healthcare, media, telecommunications, aerospace, rural property, maritime operations, and insurance.
Brazil Emerges as a Global Investment Magnet
Recent investment figures support Brazil's strong position. The country attracted $9.3 billion in foreign direct investment in February 2025 alone, exceeding market forecasts of $5.5 billion.
During the first half of 2024, Brazil secured $32.32 billion in FDI, positioning it as the second-largest recipient globally behind only the United States. Economic growth remains solid, with Brazil's economy expanding by 2.9% in 2023.
Analysts project 2.8% growth for 2024, driven by strong consumption and a robust labor market. Growth is expected to moderate to 2.2% in 2025 as structural reforms take effect.
Kearney partner Mark Essle notes that while U.S. trade policies create some uncertainty for Brazil, sectoral impacts will likely not derail the country's broader economic trajectory.
Investors increasingly focus on domestic market performance and regulatory efficiency when making investment decisions. In the global ranking that includes developed economies, Brazil holds the 21st position.
The United States leads this comprehensive list, followed by Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Germany. Developed markets occupy 19 of the top 25 positions, reflecting investor preference for stability in uncertain times.
Brazil's position signals growing confidence in its economic fundamentals despite ongoing global challenges. The country's natural resources, improving business environment, and strategic position in Latin America continue to attract significant international investment interest.
