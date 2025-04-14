Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Monday, April 14, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-04-14 05:00:54
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From afternoon kickoffs to evening clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles, Brazilian youth tournaments, or the exciting Kings League Brazil, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
European Top Leagues and Cups

  • 3:30 PM – Huesca x Málaga – La Liga 2
    Channels: Disney+
  • 3:45 PM – Napoli x Empoli – Serie A
    Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
  • 4:00 PM – Atlético de Madrid x Valladolid – La Liga
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 4:00 PM – Bournemouth x Fulham – Premier League
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 4:00 PM – Hull City x Coventry City – Championship
    Channels: Disney+


South American Domestic Leagues

  • 7:00 PM – Defensa y Justicia x Union Santa Fe – Campeonato Argentino
    Channels: Disney+
  • 9:00 PM – Independiente Santa Fe x Independiente Medellín – Campeonato Colombiano
    Channels: DSports
  • 9:15 PM – Vélez Sarsfield x Sarmiento – Campeonato Argentino
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

Brasileirão Série C

  • 8:00 PM – Londrina x Ypiranga – Brasileirão Série C
    Channels: Nosso Futebol

Brasileirão Sub-20

  • 8:00 PM – Corinthians x Atlético-MG – Brasileirão Sub-20
    Channels: Sportv

Kings League Brazil

  • 5:00 PM – Capim FC x Fluxo – Kings League Brazil
    Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 6:00 PM – Real Elite x Funkbol – Kings League Brazil
    Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 7:00 PM – Dendele FC x Nyvelados – Kings League Brazil
    Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 8:00 PM – Desimpedidos x G3X – Kings League Brazil
    Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 9:00 PM – Furia x Loud – Kings League Brazil
    Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV

