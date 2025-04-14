403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Football Games For Monday, April 14, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From afternoon kickoffs to evening clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles, Brazilian youth tournaments, or the exciting Kings League Brazil, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
European Top Leagues and Cups
South American Domestic Leagues
Brasileirão Série C
Brasileirão Sub-20
Kings League Brazil
Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles, Brazilian youth tournaments, or the exciting Kings League Brazil, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
European Top Leagues and Cups
3:30 PM – Huesca x Málaga – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
3:45 PM – Napoli x Empoli – Serie A
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
4:00 PM – Atlético de Madrid x Valladolid – La Liga
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
4:00 PM – Bournemouth x Fulham – Premier League
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:00 PM – Hull City x Coventry City – Championship
Channels: Disney+
South American Domestic Leagues
7:00 PM – Defensa y Justicia x Union Santa Fe – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: Disney+
9:00 PM – Independiente Santa Fe x Independiente Medellín – Campeonato Colombiano
Channels: DSports
9:15 PM – Vélez Sarsfield x Sarmiento – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brasileirão Série C
8:00 PM – Londrina x Ypiranga – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
Brasileirão Sub-20
8:00 PM – Corinthians x Atlético-MG – Brasileirão Sub-20
Channels: Sportv
Kings League Brazil
5:00 PM – Capim FC x Fluxo – Kings League Brazil
Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
6:00 PM – Real Elite x Funkbol – Kings League Brazil
Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
7:00 PM – Dendele FC x Nyvelados – Kings League Brazil
Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
8:00 PM – Desimpedidos x G3X – Kings League Brazil
Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
9:00 PM – Furia x Loud – Kings League Brazil
Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment