From Deepseek To DEEP Robotics: How China's Zhejiang University Cultivates The Tech Leaders Of Tomorrow

HANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The book Hangzhou Code: How the "Six Little Dragons" Took Flight was released in late March 2025, sparking national discussions on the city's meteoric rise as a global innovation hub. One question stands out: What fuels Hangzhou's ability to nurture world-changing tech pioneers? Zhejiang University (ZJU) highlights its pivotal role in shaping these rising stars in a recent article published on its official website (, and a closer look at the university's story in bringing up tech tycoons will reveal how education can make a big difference in the tech world and beyond.

ZJU, with a history of 128 years, is the alma mater of Liang Wenfeng, founder of AI powerhouse DeepSeek -- one of the celebrated "Hangzhou Six Little Dragons." Liang earned his bachelor's and master's degrees at ZJU's College of Information Science and Electronic Engineering (ISEE). Nestled in Hangzhou, a city blending scenic beauty with tech prowess (home to giants like Alibaba), ZJU has long served as a launchpad for tech disruptors, including the founders of DEEP Robotics and Manycore Tech, another two of the "Hangzhou Six Little Dragons".

This pipeline of innovators is no coincidence -- it is the result of a deliberate and evolving strategy to cultivate future-ready talent.

Future-oriented Education

ZJU's curriculum is designed to anticipate emerging trends. In 1999, it launched China's first university-wide innovation and entrepreneurship program. Today, it offers over 100 innovation and entrepreneurship courses spanning core disciplines, interdisciplinary minors, and industry-aligned electives -- all continuously updated to match technological shifts.

The university's foresight is evident in its early leadership in AI. As early as 1978, ZJU established its computer science department, emphasizing AI theory and advanced computing as strategic priorities. In 2019, ZJU became one of China's first 35 universities approved to offer an undergraduate degree in AI. In 2021, it spearheaded the first-ever national cross-institutional "AI+X" micro-program, which was upgraded under ZJU's leadership in 2025.

Even two decades ago, Liang's curriculum already included cutting-edge AI electives, such as Machine Learning, and Pattern Recognition and Neural Networks.

"We blend depth with breadth," said ISEE Dean Chen Hongsheng. "Our students master their fields while gaining cross-disciplinary fluency -- equipping them to adapt and lead in a fast-changing world."

Learning by Doing

Theory meets practice at ZJU. The university has established itself as a prominent "startup accelerator" by integrating innovation resources to build a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing entrepreneurship education, incubation, and investment.

Over 80 percent of ZJU undergraduates engage in hands-on research or industry projects, supported by global exchanges and internships in leading companies or platforms, as well as participation in various competitions.

Zhu Qiuguo, founder of DEEP Robotics and associate professor at ZJU's College of Control Science and Engineering, discovered his passion for robotics as an undergraduate at ZJU, where he joined ZJUDancer -- a student team specializing in small humanoid soccer robots. Through participation in international competitions like RoboCup, he worked on continuous innovations and improvements in both robot software and hardware.

"Competitions force you to bridge theory and real-world problem-solving," Zhu said. "It requires integrating theoretical knowledge with practice, fast learning to grasp the necessary knowledge for the contest, and conducting independent research."

Innovation With Purpose

ZJU's motto -- "Seeking Truth, Pursuing Innovation" -- is more than just a slogan. It is reflected in the university's commitment to harnessing technology for the public good.

The university aims to cultivate not just innovators, but responsible citizens. "Beyond equipping students with innovative skills, we underscore fostering their sense of responsibility and conviction," said Wang Wei, deputy dean of ISEE.

This dual focus shines in projects like undergraduate Ye Bowen's award-winning AR safety tool for delivery riders. "Tech should make people's life better," Ye said, crediting his mentor, Yang Zongyin, for his guidance. Yang's own journey embodies ZJU's culture of purposeful innovation: as an undergraduate, he actively participated in entrepreneurship competitions; after earning a PhD at Cambridge, he returned to ZJU as a professor-entrepreneur at ISEE. He went on to develop the world's smallest spectrometer, now advancing toward real-world applications such as non-invasive glucose monitoring with the potential to benefit millions of diabetics.

"I encourage my students to pursue breakthroughs in frontier technologies that truly improve lives," Yang said, continuing ZJU's tradition of innovation that serves society.

With its legacy of academic rigor, strong industry partnerships, and a culture valuing both curiosity and impact, ZJU isn't just keeping pace with the AI era -- it's shaping it. As the "Hangzhou Six Little Dragons" rise, ZJU continues to nurture the next generation of innovators ready to navigate a rapidly evolving world.

