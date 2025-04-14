Lalamove Brings Care To Elderly Communities Across Asia With 'Eldercare On The MOVE' Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Here are the eldercare facilities/NGOs partnered with Lalamove for the "ElderCare on the MOVE" campaign:



Hong Kong Christian Service (Hong Kong)

Hong Kong Christian Service (HKCS) is a non-profit organization committed to serving the community by providing compassionate support, and empowering individuals and families in Hong Kong through a diverse array of social services and programs.



Christian Family Service Centre (Hong Kong)

Established in 1954, the Christian Family Service Centre (CFSC) is a non-profit organization that provides a wide range of social services, including elderly care, family support, rehabilitation, and mental health services, to promote holistic well-being in the community.





The Lost Project (Kuala Lumpur)

Based in Kuala Lumpur, The Lost Project is a social enterprise that focuses on creating awareness and solutions for social issues such as homelessness, poverty, and mental health through creative initiatives, volunteer programs, and advocacy campaigns.





Kanlungan ni Maria (Manila)

Kanlungan ni Maria provides a compassionate home for the elderly who are poor, abandoned, or neglected in Antipolo City, Philippines, offering care in a community inspired by Christian and Marian values.



Coalition of Services of the Elderly (Manila)

Based in Quezon City, the Coalition of Services of the Elderly (COSE) advocates for the dignity, health, and security of older persons in the Philippines through community-based programs and elder rights advocacy.





Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital (Singapore)

Founded in 1910, Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital is a charitable healthcare institution in Singapore that specializes in providing affordable medical, nursing, and rehabilitative care, particularly for the elderly and underprivileged communities.





Yayasan Al Madiniyah (Jakarta)

Yayasan Al Madiniyah is a non-profit organization in Jakarta dedicated to promoting education and social welfare. It focuses on empowering underserved communities through educational programs, humanitarian aid, and social development initiatives.



