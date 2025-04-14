MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) analytica Vietnam 2025 Concludes with Record-Breaking Attendance and Exhibitor Participation







HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Apr 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - analytica Vietnam 2025, the leading international trade fair for laboratory technology, biotechnology, analysis, and diagnostics, successfully concluded its 9th edition, held from 2–4 April 2025 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC). Organised by MMI Asia Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary and regional headquarters of Messe München GmbH (MMG), in collaboration with Vietnam Exhibition and Event Services Co., Ltd (VNEES), and supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam, the event surpassed all previous records in attendance and international participation. This milestone reinforces analytica Vietnam's reputation as Southeast Asia's premier platform for scientific innovation, cross-border collaboration, and advanced laboratory solutions.

The exhibition welcomed 6,657 visitors, including 5,908 unique attendees from 37 countries, reflecting a 23% increase in unique visitors compared to the 2023 edition. This growth highlights the region's increasing demand for cutting-edge laboratory technologies and the growing prominence of the event on the international stage.







Impressive Growth and Strong International Participation

analytica Vietnam 2025 experienced exceptional expansion, with a 52% increase in exhibitors. The exhibition hosted over 300 companies and brands across a 7,000 sqm exhibition space, a 56% increase in space compared to 2023. A notable 71% of exhibitors were international, underscoring the event's rising international appeal and establishing it as a key meeting point for global industry leaders.

Prakash Mishra, Head of Vietnam SLS Commercial at Merck Vietnam, remarked,“The quality of visitors this year has been very good-we've met professionals from across Asia, Europe, and even the US who are genuinely interested in understanding and entering the Vietnam market. For us, this has been an excellent opportunity to connect with both local and international partners. It's encouraging to see Vietnam gaining more visibility on the global stage, and analytica Vietnam has played a key role in that. Overall, it's been a strong start to the year, and we're leaving the show with meaningful leads and a very positive outlook.”

Key Show Features and Highlights

Academic Conference

The concurrent academic conference attracted 770 participants, a notable increase from the 582 attendees in 2023. The conference provided a comprehensive program featuring industry experts and thought leaders, addressing key research trends, technological advancements, and challenges faced by the laboratory and biotechnology sectors.

Southeast Asia's First Live Lab Premiere







A key highlight of analytica Vietnam 2025 was the debut of Southeast Asia's first Live Lab, attracting over 770 participants. This immersive experience offered live demonstrations in a real laboratory environment, allowing attendees to interact with experts and explore the latest technologies in action. It provided valuable, hands-on insights into the practical applications of modern lab workflows.

Hosted Buyer Program:







analytica Vietnam 2025 welcomed 544 Hosted Buyers from Vietnam and neighboring countries including Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia. With over 700 pre-arranged meetings, the program fostered meaningful business engagement, paving the way for strategic partnerships and regional growth across the laboratory and analytical sectors.

Startup Pavilion

The Startup Pavilion showcased emerging companies in the laboratory sector, spotlighting innovations and new technologies that are poised to shape the future of the industry. This section of the exhibition offered a platform for fresh ideas and groundbreaking solutions that are advancing laboratory technology.

Lab Design and Construction Forum

The Lab Design and Construction Forum delved into the future of sustainable and efficient laboratory infrastructure. The forum featured insights from industry leaders and experts on how modern design principles are transforming laboratory facilities to meet the growing demands of science, research, and industry.

Innovation Zone

The Innovation Zone was a dedicated space showcasing breakthrough technologies that are transforming laboratory operations and industry practices. Attendees had the opportunity to explore cutting-edge products and solutions that are shaping the future of laboratory technology.

Exclusive Lab Tours

Specially curated Lab Tours took participants behind the scenes of leading research and testing facilities in Vietnam. These tours offered a deeper understanding of local industry advancements and provided insights into the real-world applications of the technologies showcased at the event.

Future Editions: analytica Convention 2026 in Hanoi & analytica Vietnam 2027 in Ho Chi Minh City

Building on the remarkable success of analytica Vietnam 2025, MMI Asia is set to extend its reach across Vietnam. The analytica Convention 2026 will take place from April 22–24, 2026, at the International Exhibition Center (ICE) in Hanoi. Designed as an exclusive gathering, this event will feature a top-tier scientific conference and a focused showcase of laboratory technologies, offering industry professionals and academics in Northern Vietnam direct access to global innovations.

The full-scale edition of analytica Vietnam will return to Ho Chi Minh City from March 31 to April 2, 2027, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC). With expectations for greater international presence and broader industry coverage, the 2027 edition will continue to serve as a strategic hub for technology exchange, partnerships, and market expansion in Southeast Asia.

About analytica Vietnam

analytica Vietnam is the premier trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology in Southeast Asia. Organized by Messe München, the event brings together industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers to showcase the latest technologies,exchange knowledge, and foster business collaborations. analytica Vietnam features an exhibition, conference, pre-event laboratory tours, buyer-seller programs, and networking opportunities, providing a comprehensive platform for the laboratory and biotechnology industries in the region. The upcoming edition is set to take place from April 2 to 4, 2025 at the SECC – Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center. More details can be found at .

About analytica worldwide

Messe München is the world's leading trade fair organizer for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology. The international network of exhibitions includes analytica, analytica China, analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo, analytica Vietnam and analytica Lab Africa.

About MMI Asia Pte Ltd

Established in 1992, MMI Asia is the wholly owned subsidiary and the regional headquarters of Messe München GMBH (MMG) and is one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia's portfolio of events include editions of worldleading trade fairs from Munich – transport logistic & air cargo, analytica, ceramitec; as well as industry-specific events such as Glasstech and Fenestration Asia, Asia Climate Forum, and Singapore International Water Week. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations. For more information, please visit

About Messe München

As one of the world's leading trade fair organizers, Messe München presents the world of tomorrow at its about 90 trade fairs worldwide. These include twelve of the world's leading trade fairs such as bauma, BAU, IFAT, electronica, and ISPO. Messe München's portfolio comprises trade fairs for capital and consumer goods, as well as for new technologies. Together with its subsidiaries, it organizes trade fairs in China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the U.S. With a network of more than 15 affiliated companies and almost 70 representations worldwide, Messe München is active in more than 130 countries. The more than 150 events held annually attract around 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors in Germany and abroad.

Exhibition Contact:

MMI Asia Pte. Ltd.

Daniel Shi

Exhibition Director

...

Press Contact:

MMI Asia Pte. Ltd.

Joey NgMarketing Executive

...