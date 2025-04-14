Singapore Life Insurance Market - Key Trends And Opportunities To 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Life Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2029" report has been added tooffering.The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the Singapore's life insurance segment. The report provides a detailed outlook by product category for Singapore's life insurance segment.It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2020-24) and forecast period (2025-29).The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Singapore's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in Singapore's. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key insights and dynamics of Singapore's life insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Singapore's economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

Singapore's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

Singapore's life insurance segment's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Singapore's life reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by Singapore's life insurers. Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Singapore:



It provides historical values for Singapore's life insurance segment for the report's 2020-24 review period, and projected figures for the 2025-29 forecast period. It profiles the top life insurance companies in Singapore and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Line of Business

Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape

Deals and Jobs Reinsurance

Company Coverage Includes:



Great Eastern Life

ManuLife Singapore

Prudential Assurance

AIA Singapore

Singapore Life

Income Insurance

HSBC Life Singapore

Etiqa Insurance

Tokio Marine Life

Utmost International

FWD Singapore

Raffles Health

China Taiping Singapore

St. James's Place

Friends Provident

China Life Singapore

Transamerica Life Singapore

Monument International Life

Utmost Worldwide Singapore Sun Life Assurance

