IPL 2025: Disappointed That We Couldn't Win The Match, Says Karun Nair On DC's Loss Vs MI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Delhi Capitals batter Karun Nair, who stole the show with his whirlwind knock of 89, was left disappointed with his side's 12-run loss against Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. It was Delhi's first loss of the IPL 2025 season after four successive wins.

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians posted 205/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Nair's emphatic knock of 89 off 40 went in vain as Delhi Capitals missed out on chasing the target.

"It's a learning for all of us. I'm disappointed that we couldn't win the match. We lost wickets at regular intervals so it was difficult for us in the end as we needed a set batter to stay till the end. But again, we can learn from this and improve on it. We will prepare well for the next match," Nair, who played his first match of the season, said in the post-match press conference.

Talking about his approach in the game, the right-handed batter said, "We lost an important player in Faf (du Plessis). We always knew that there were few of us who were sitting outside and had to be ready at any given time. Mentally, I was ready and looking forward to the chance whenever it came. I am really happy that I got the opportunity. It is about me going out there and capitalising on that opportunity."

"I felt like I am well prepared to play in the IPL if given the opportunity. It was all about me preparing the way that I have been all through the season and waiting for my chance. I was doing my bit to prepare and be ready for the game," he further added.

When asked about his striking against Jasprit Bumrah, Nair said, "It was about picking the right balls and playing to the areas that I wanted to play. He is the best bowler at the moment in world cricket. So, I had to be very watchful of where he was going to bowl. But again, I just backed myself and backed the areas that I wanted to score."

Delhi Capitals are currently second in the points table with eight points in five games. They will next host Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.