403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Silver Forecast Today 14/04: Eyes $32.50 Break (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Silver, as you can see, has rallied quite nicely during the trading session here on Friday as we are looking to reach the 50-day EMA. It has been a fairly bullish session for silver in general, and that should not be a huge surprise considering that the US dollar has been clobbered for days. It does make a certain amount of sense that silver benefits from this.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment