CEA Launches Indigenous Power Planning Model To Support India's Power Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has launched an indigenously developed Integrated Generation, Transmission and Storage Expansion Planning Model with Demand Response on April 11, 2025.

This advanced resource adequacy tool was unveiled by CEA Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad in the presence of Alok Kumar, former Power Secretary and partner at TLG, along with various representatives from State Power Utilities across the country.

The comprehensive planning model has been specifically designed to assist states in developing thorough Resource Adequacy plans in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Power in June 2023.

In a significant move toward accessibility, the government plans to distribute this software model to all States and Distribution Companies (Discoms) free of cost.

Following the issuance of Resource Adequacy Guidelines, the CEA has been diligently preparing Resource Adequacy plans for all Discoms.

The Authority initially completed planning exercises for all Discoms through 2032, subsequently updating these projections to extend through 2034-35.

Additionally, CEA has completed a national-level assessment for the same period.

Recognising the dynamic nature of these plans and the annual revision requirement, officials determined that developing and freely sharing a common tool would enable stakeholders to conduct independent analyses and facilitate integration of studies to identify optimal solutions for the country's power sector.

The sophisticated model incorporates several critical considerations for power system planning, including chronological operation of the power system, all unit commitment constraints such as technical minimums and ramp rates, endogenous demand response capabilities, and ancillary services requirements, among other factors.

Key benefits of the tool include ensuring appropriate resource adequacy in the electricity grid with zero load shedding and no stressed capacity at least cost, optimising power system generation expansion and operation costs while factoring in demand response benefits, refining energy and ancillary services allocation, and determining optimal sizing and placement of storage facilities.

Developed entirely within India under CEA's active guidance, the software offers complete transparency in its operation.

The CEA has committed to updating and upgrading the tool based on feedback from users, including Discoms and load dispatchers, to enhance its functionality over time.

The launch event highlighted the collaborative effort between the Central Electricity Authority, The Lantau Group, and the Asian Development Bank, which supported the initiative through its Technical Assistance program.

This development represents a significant step forward in India's power planning capabilities and energy sector self-reliance.

(KNN Bureau)