Hyderabad Welcomes Its Largest Jawa Yezdi and BSA Motorcycles Dealership in Kompally
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 14 April 2025, Bengaluru: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, the youngest and most dynamic motorcycle brand in India, celebrated the grand opening of its largest dealership in Hyderabad today. This facility, located in the bustling Kompally cluster, is set to become a landmark for motorcycling enthusiasts, offering an expansive range of motorcycles, premium services experience, and an unparalleled customer experience.
As a part of this special occasion, the company is pleased to welcome it’s 7th dealership in Hyderabad - REVEXPERIENCE MOTO - into the growing Classic Legends family. This new dealership marks a significant milestone in the bra’d’s journey, reflecting the overwhelming love and response received from Hyder—bad—a city where the legacy of classic brands like Jawa and Yezdi runs deep in the culture.
The dealership will showcase the complete lineup of Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA Motorcycles. It promises a seamless experience from the moment customers step in, with exceptional sales and after-sales services. Supported by a dedicated service center manned by highly skilled technicians, every ride will be as smooth and thrilling as the legacy these brands represent.
Speaking on the expansion in the city, Mr. Sharad Agarwal, CBO, Classic Legends, shared his excitement, "Hyderabad has always been a city of immense importance to us, with its rapidly growing love for classic motorcycles and the rich cultural connection to our brands. We are delighted to welcome REVXPERIENCE MOTO into our family, further expanding our footprint in this vibrant city. This new dealership is a testament to our commitment to delivering the finest motorcycling experiences and catering to the growing demand for Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA motorcycles. Together, we aim to make every customer’s journey unforgettable, from the moment they step through our doors to the day they take their motorcycles out on the open road."
Just a couple of months ago, the company met with the media to outline its ambitious network expansion plans, and today, it stands proud to announce the inauguration of its largest dealership in Hyderabad. Such agility and rapid execution are powered by the compa’y’s Challenger Spirit, which drives its commitment to delivering premium experiences to motorcycling enthusiasts across the country.
