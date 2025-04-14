Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


2025-04-14 04:00:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 7 April to Friday 4 April, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 33,746 401,982,960
7 April 2025 1,200 9,251.0083 11,101,210
8 April 2025 1,200 9,947.4417 11,936,930
9 April 2025 1,200 9,308.4833 11,170,180
10 April 2025 1,200 9,942.3292 11,930,795
11 April 2025 1,000 9,827.2050 9,827,205
Total 7 – 11 April 2025 5,800 55,966,320
Accumulated under the program 39,546 457,949,280
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 190,979 2,316,031,659
7 April 2025 6,013 9,370.4788 56,344,689
8 April 2025 6,013 10,039.7281 60,368,885
9 April 2025 6,015 9,379.0318 56,414,876
10 April 2025 6,015 9,981.0067 60,035,755
11 April 2025 5,030 9,929.3952 49,944,858
Total 7 – 11 April 2025 29,086 283,109,064
Bought from the Foundation* 3,804 9,733.5213 37,026,315
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 223,869 2,636,167,038

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 39,546 A shares and 331,365 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.34% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.


Page 1 of 2


Copenhagen, 14 April, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


Page 2 of 2


Attachments

  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week15
  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 15 2025

MENAFN14042025004107003653ID1109425917

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search