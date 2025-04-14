Centre Tightens Rules To Protect Consumers From Faulty Gas Meters

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) The Department of Consumer Affairs on Monday said it has taken a significant step towards strengthening consumer protection by framing draft rules that make it mandatory for all gas meters used for domestic, commercial, and industrial purposes, to undergo testing, verification and stamping prior to their use in trade and commerce.

The re-verification of these gas meters is also prescribed under the rules to ensure their correctness when these are in use, said Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a statement.

The primary objective of these new rules, framed under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011, is to ensure accuracy, transparency, and reliability in the measurement of gas.

Verified and stamped gas meters will prevent overcharging or under-measurement, reduce disputes and provide guaranteed protection to consumers against faulty or manipulated devices. Consumers stand to benefit directly through fair billing, improved energy efficiency and reduced maintenance costs arising from standardized and compliant equipment, according to an official statement.

In addition to consumer benefits, the rules provide a structured compliance framework for manufacturers and gas distribution companies, aligned with international best practices and OIML (International Organization of Legal Metrology) standards.

This alignment strengthens India's commitment to global standards, boosts credibility in international trade and encourages innovation and quality assurance within the domestic manufacturing ecosystem, the statement explained.

A technical committee consisting of representatives from the Indian Institute of Legal Metrology (IILM), Regional Reference Standard Laboratories (RRSLs), industry experts and Voluntary Consumer Organizations (VCOs) was constituted to frame the draft. Simultaneously, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) was engaged to examine the draft and provide scientific and technical inputs.

Draft rules were widely circulated among stakeholders, including manufacturers, testing laboratories, City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies and State Legal Metrology Departments.

Their feedback was carefully analysed and incorporated into the final draft, wherever required. Multiple rounds of stakeholder meetings and inter-departmental consultations were held to ensure every aspect was comprehensively addressed, balancing regulatory requirements with ease of implementation, the official statement said.

Following deliberations, the rules were finalized with a provision for a transitional period to allow industry and implementing authorities to prepare for compliance. This measured approach ensures a smooth implementation across the country without disrupting gas supply or burdening consumers or businesses.

With these rules, India moves closer to a transparent and accountable system of gas measurement, aligned with its vision of consumer-centric governance and international standardisation, the statement added.