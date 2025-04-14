IPL 2025: 'Major Changes Are Not In CSK's DNA', Says Hayden Ahead Of LSG Clash

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden shared his insights on Chennai Super Kings potential approach in their fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, believing that implementing major changes is against the five-time winner's DNA and they will likely follow their simple "back yourselves and trust the process" approach.

CSK are rooted at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table with just one win after six games and will be hoping for a turnaround when they face LSG at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday evening.

"I doubt we'll see major changes - it's just not in CSK's DNA. Their approach will likely be: back yourselves, trust the process. They might not be the team that scores 60 in the powerplay, but they have to find a point of difference.

"Without change, it becomes insanity - doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. Whether they recognise and act on that is still uncertain, but something clearly needs to shift," Hayden said on JioHotstar.

CSK got off to a winning start with a win over Mumbai Indians but since then have lost five consecutive matches -- against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders -- for the first time in the tournament's history.

Also for the first time, CSK have lost three consecutive matches at their home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

They have already lost their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, due to an elbow fracture, with MS Dhoni leading the side in his absence, while 17-year-old Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre is set to join the squad as Gaikwad's replacement.

The return of Dhoni to the captaincy, following Gaikwad's injury, couldn't spark a turnaround in CSK's previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that Dhoni's return to being captain wouldn't change the team's fortunes overnight, saying, "He hasn't got a magic wand."

"MS has stepped up. His influence will always be prominent, but he hasn't got a magic wand. It's a case of us working very hard along with MS to turn things around. Certainly, in both our cricketing careers we've been in situations that require a lot of energy and we've got to make sure the energy is put in the right place," Fleming said in a pre-match presser.