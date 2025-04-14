Punjab Lop Bajwa Seeks More Time To Appear Before Police Over Grenade Remark

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 14 (IANS) A day after he was booked, Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa on Monday expressed his inability to appear before the Cyber Crime police station in Mohali, near here, on Monday. Through his counsel, he sought time till 2 p.m. on Tuesday to appear before the police.

Bajwa said he received the summons late Sunday night.

Bajwa was booked over his recent statement claiming that 50 hand grenades had been smuggled into Punjab, of which 18 had exploded.

The notice issued by the Superintendent of Police reads,“In pursuance of Sub Section (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, I hereby inform you that during the investigation of FIR No. 19 dated April 13, 2025 under Sections 353(2) and 197(1) of the BNS registered at Cyber Crime police station, Phase 7, SAS Nagar, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances in relation to the present investigation. Hence, you are directed to appear before me at the police station concerned on Monday noon.”

Earlier, Bajwa was questioned by the police on Sunday at his residence here. Counterintelligence official Ravjot Grewal told the media that Bajwa made a statement in a media interview claiming that there are 50 hand grenades in Punjab, of which about 32 are still active.

“We took note of the interview and questioned him about his sources,” said Ravjot Garewal. She clarified that the purpose of their visit was to understand the basis of LoP's claim.

Responding to questioning by the police team, the Leader of Opposition said:“I stand by my statement and will not reveal my sources. The police officers came to me, and I fully cooperated.”

Daring the AAP government to register a case against him, the Leader of Opposition said,“You're fully welcome. The Chief Minister is a complete failure. Unfortunately, the Chief Minister is running the government not with the intent to serve the people of Punjab but to carry out personal vendettas. Today's events stand as a clear testimony to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's misuse of power.”

“This morning, media persons were informed by the government to reach my residence, and soon after, two senior police officials were sent to question me. Their visit was to inquire whether I had stated to a news channel regarding 50 hand grenades allegedly sent from across the border into Punjab. I firmly acknowledged that I did share this information with a media channel,” he said.

“As someone who has personally suffered the horrors of terrorism, having lost my father in a terrorist attack in 1987 and myself being targeted in 1990, I take national security with utmost seriousness. I belong to a family that has paid the price for peace, and I will never remain silent when I perceive a threat to Punjab's safety,” he said.

He added that as the Leader of the Opposition, he holds a constitutional position and is privy to sensitive information.“I act responsibly and in the interest of public safety when I raise such concerns. Unfortunately, instead of addressing the issue, the Chief Minister chose to threaten me with 'strict action' this very morning,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that it is a known fact that the Bajwa family is well connected with Pakistani operatives for decades, due to which he's getting such irrational and baseless information.

He said that while intelligence agencies have no such inputs, Bajwa's friend sitting across the border must have told him about their plans to disrupt peace and progress in the state.

Mann asked the Congress leader to substantiate his claim or face action for creating panic amongst people, adding that he has shamelessly made a false claim that 50 bombs have been smuggled in Punjab, out of which 18 had exploded and 32 more are still there.

He added that this is a serious matter and such a callous attitude of the Congress leader is not acceptable as it has created panic amongst the masses.