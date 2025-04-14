TAJ Holding Group Appoints Mr. Sumit Chaudhari As Group Internal Audit Manager To Strengthen Governance Oversight

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As part of its continued commitment to enhancing corporate governance, internal control, and enterprise-wide transparency, TAJ Holding Group is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Sumit Ravindra Chaudhari as Group Internal Audit Manager, effective immediately. Reporting directly to the newly established Audit Committee, Mr. Chaudhari will lead the internal audit function across the Group's growing portfolio of companies.With over 14 years of experience in Governance, Risk, and Compliance, Mr. Chaudhari brings deep expertise in internal audit, enterprise risk management, corporate governance, and compliance frameworks across sectors including construction, manufacturing, real estate, insurance, and e-commerce. He has previously served in Senior risk and audit roles at alfanar Projects and Takween Advanced Industries, and held a consulting position at KPMG, where he worked across multi-sector clients in the GCC and India.Holding a Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Law from the University of Mumbai, and a Company Secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Mr. Chaudhari is known for his data-driven audit practices, strategic thinking, and regulatory compliance leadership. His professional background includes risk-based audits, strategic risk assessment, policy development, compliance reviews, and the implementation of business continuity plans.Driving Governance Excellence Across the GroupMr. Raed Bairagdar, Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, welcomed the appointment, stating:"Sumit brings a unique combination of technical expertise, governance insight, and operational leadership. His appointment reflects our deep commitment to world-class governance and risk management practices. His independent reporting line to the Audit Committee ensures that we maintain full transparency and integrity in our audit function, which is foundational to our long-term success.”As Group Internal Audit Manager, Mr. Chaudhari will be responsible for:· Designing and executing a comprehensive internal audit framework.· Leading financial, operational, and compliance audits across the Group.· Identifying risks and recommending solutions that enhance internal controls.· Supporting risk mitigation strategies aligned with Saudi regulatory expectations.· Providing assurance to the Audit Committee on control effectiveness and risk posture.Mr. Sumit Chaudhari expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Group, saying: "It is a privilege to join TAJ Holding Group at such a pivotal stage of its governance evolution. I look forward to building a strong, independent audit function that not only protects value but helps uncover opportunities for improved efficiency, accountability, and growth. I am excited to contribute to a culture of transparency and excellence across the organization.”About TAJ Holding GroupFounded in 2008, TAJ Holding Group is a leading Saudi Arabian conglomerate committed to transformative growth across industries by 2030. The Group's operations span key sectors such as fashion retail, food and beverage, defense, IT, manufacturing, real estate, and business services. With a strong emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship, and governance, Taj Holding Group is guided by its mission to“Unleash Potential and Create Growth.”

