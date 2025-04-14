Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait's KFF Closes Bneid Al-Gar Facility For Inadequately Housing Flammable Materials


2025-04-14 03:13:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Fire Force (KFF) conducted an inspection campaign, Sunday, targeting an commercial building basement in Bneid Al-Gar, which was storing flammable and chemical materials, closing the facility administratively.
In a press statement Monday, KFF said that this came as part of its ongoing efforts to increase safety and fire prevention under the direct supervision of KFF's Chief, Major General Talal Al-Roumi.
It added that these campaigns were part of the force's commitment to implement safety and reduce risks to protect lives and property. (end)
ahk


MENAFN14042025000071011013ID1109425807

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search