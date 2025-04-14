403
Kuwait's KFF Closes Bneid Al-Gar Facility For Inadequately Housing Flammable Materials
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Fire Force (KFF) conducted an inspection campaign, Sunday, targeting an commercial building basement in Bneid Al-Gar, which was storing flammable and chemical materials, closing the facility administratively.
In a press statement Monday, KFF said that this came as part of its ongoing efforts to increase safety and fire prevention under the direct supervision of KFF's Chief, Major General Talal Al-Roumi.
It added that these campaigns were part of the force's commitment to implement safety and reduce risks to protect lives and property. (end)
