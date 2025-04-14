Trump Responds To Strike On Sumy: Russia 'Made A Mistake'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Donald Trump stated that he was told Russia "made a mistake" by attacking Sumy on Palm Sunday, an assault that resulted in at least 34 deaths.

He made the comments to reporters aboard Air Force One, as reported by CNN and relayed by Ukrinform.

"I think it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake. But I think it's a horrible thing. I think the whole war is a horrible thing. I think, for that war to have started, is an abuse of power. This country would have never allowed that war to have started if I were president. That war is a shame," Trump said.

When asked to clarify what he meant by Russia making a“mistake,” Trump replied:

"They made a mistake. I believe it was - look, you're gonna ask them."

Hinting at his usual criticism of former President Joe Biden, Trump added: "Remember this: This is Biden's war. I'm just trying to get it stopped so that we can save a lot of lives."

Canada demands Russia agree to immediate ceasefire

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the death toll from Russia's April 13 missile strike on Sumy has risen to 34. A total of 117 people were injured, including 15 children.

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said the Russian attack on civilian targets in Sumy on Palm Sunday“crosses any line of decency.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed condolences to the victims of the attack.

Photo: Suspilne Sumy