‘Will Bengal Become Kashmir Of 1990?’ Giriraj Singh Slams Mamata Over Murshidabad Violence

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent violence in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf law.

Drawing a controversial parallel with the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s, Singh questioned whether Bengal was heading down a similar path.

Speaking to IANS on Monday, Singh said, "The incident in Murshidabad is so horrifying that it surpasses even those in Bangladesh. And this is happening under the watch of the state government."

Condemning the violence and the alleged inaction by the administration, he further stated, "The state government is silent, the houses are being burnt. In a democracy, governments may belong to political parties, but the life and property of citizens must be protected."

In a strong critique of the West Bengal Chief Minister, Singh accused her of failing in her duty to protect citizens. "Mamata Banerjee is supposed to be a protector, she is not acting like one. The Murshidabad incident reminds us of Kashmir in 1990. Will Bengal become Kashmir? Will it turn into the Bangladesh of that time?" he told IANS.

He further alleged that the state government was complicit in an exodus of Hindus.“When the sailor sinks the boat, who will save it? This government, led by Mamata Banerjee, is forcing Hindus to flee,” Singh claimed.

Meanwhile, NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule also commented on the unrest criticising the Centre's handling of the Waqf Act.“We had requested the government not to pass the legislation in haste. There was no urgency. We wanted inclusive discussions. Just like the 'One Nation, One Election' joint committee, this too needed broader consultation,” she said.

Murshidabad has witnessed heightened tensions in recent days amid protests against the Waqf Act, with allegations of violence and administrative lapses surfacing.