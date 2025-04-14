Information On Shares, Voting Rights And Authorized Capital
Type of shares
Ordinary registered shares
ISIN code
LT0000102253
Bank's LEI code
549300TK038P6EV4YU51
Nominal value of 1 share, EUR
0.29
Number of shares, units
662 996 646
Authorised capital, EUR
192 269 027,34
Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units
662 996 646
Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders
652 398 897
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
... , +370 610 44447
