Notification On Transactions By AB Šiaulių Bankas Executives


2025-04-14 02:15:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Šiaulių Bankas has received notifications of managers regarding the acquisition of shares through the execution of employee stock options (attached).

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

... , +370 610 44447

Attachments

  • A_Gaulia_20250411_EN
  • A_Geležiūnė_20250411_EN
  • D_Savickas_20250411_EN
  • D_Šorienė_20250411_EN
  • G_Trukšinas_20250411_EN
  • M_Rudys_20250411_EN
  • P_Aniūnas_20250411_EN
  • T_Varenbergas_20250411_EN
  • V_Sinius_20250411_EN

