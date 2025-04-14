403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Notification On Transactions By AB Šiaulių Bankas Executives
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Šiaulių Bankas has received notifications of managers regarding the acquisition of shares through the execution of employee stock options (attached).
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
... , +370 610 44447
Attachments
-
A_Gaulia_20250411_EN
A_Geležiūnė_20250411_EN
D_Savickas_20250411_EN
D_Šorienė_20250411_EN
G_Trukšinas_20250411_EN
M_Rudys_20250411_EN
P_Aniūnas_20250411_EN
T_Varenbergas_20250411_EN
V_Sinius_20250411_EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment