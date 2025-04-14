IADA Members Salute European ﻿Aviation At EBACE25 In Geneva

- IADA Executive Director Lou SenoGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Members of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) will gather in Geneva to acknowledge European aircraft resale transactions at the 2025 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE25). The event will take place at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 20-22, 2025.With 17 IADA members exhibiting at EBACE25, the show remains a premier event dedicated exclusively to business aviation in Europe. On Tuesday evening, the first day of the exhibition, IADA will host a special dinner for its attending and exhibiting members, emphasizing the significance of business opportunities in the European market.“IADA is looking forward to EBACE25 as an opportunity to strengthen relationships with our European business partners, including the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA), which is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium,” said IADA Executive Director Lou Seno.“With 65% of our IADA dealers engaged in European transactions, the region plays a crucial role in our global business activities.”EBACE25 continues to be an essential platform for fostering international aircraft resale success and gaining insights into key trends and challenges in global aviation operations and transactions.IADA Members Exhibiting at EBACE25:4Air – Booth 732ACASS Canada – Booth 975CAMP Systems International – Booth 485Engine Assurance Program (EAP) – Booth 577GE Aviation – Booth 700General Aviation Services, LLC – Booth 738Global Jet Capital – Booth 1253Gogo Business Aviation – Booth 321Guardian Jet – 647Jet Aviation – Booth 855Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) – Booth 110JETNET – Booth 326Martyn Fiddler Aviation – Booth 1273MedAire, Inc. – Booth 1129Rolls-Royce North America – Booth 1485UBS AG – Booth 756Viasat – Booth 1065IADA's global reach beyond its North American roots has positioned the organization as a key player in over 100 countries. IADA continues to shape the international business aircraft industry while fostering a culture of trust and transparency in the preowned aircraft sales market.IADA members have a considerable presence in Europe, including Airbus Corporate Jets in France; Atlas Air Service AG and AeroProjx Intl. in Germany; ACASS in Ireland, San Marino and the United Kingdom; Martyn Fiddler Aviation on the Isle of Man; Opus Aero in Monaco; Embraer Service & Support in the Netherlands; Atlas Air Service AG, UBS AG, Global Jet Capital, Absolute Aviation, and Viasat Inc. in Switzerland; and in the U.K. Martyn Fiddler Aviation, Guardian Jet, JSSI, Jetcraft, Corporate Jet Investor, MedAire Inc., Jaffa & Co, The Jet Business, Vedder Price PC, Greenberg Traurig LLP, Viasat Inc. and AvBuyer. Additionally, IADA has a reciprocal industry relationship with the European Business Aviation Association in Belgium.About IADAThe International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Product & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit .About AircraftExchangeIADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to .

Jim Gregory for IADA

James Gregory Consultancy llc

+1 316-706-9147

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.