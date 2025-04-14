New Quicktocuv Water Analyzer For Total Organic Carbon Monitoring From Process Insights

QuickTOCuv Analyzer for Total Organic Carbon Monitoring from Process Insights

Process Insights Introduces the New QuickTOCuv Analyzer for Total Organic Carbon Monitoring

- Luca Marinelli

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Process Insights , a global leader in innovative analytical solutions, proudly announces the release of the QuickTOCuvTM Water Analyzer, an advanced solution for continuous and precise monitoring of Total Organic Carbon (TOC) including volatile (VOC) and purgeable (POC) organic compounds in water. Designed to meet the growing demands of drinking water treatment, pure water, environmental, cooling water and industrial process applications, the QuickTOCuv sets a new standard for efficiency, reliability, and accuracy in water quality analysis.

The QuickTOCuv employs advanced ultraviolet (UV) oxidation technology to rapidly break down organic contaminants, delivering real-time TOC measurements with minimal maintenance. Designed for high sensitivity and fast response times, this analyzer ensures compliance with stringent water quality regulations, making it indispensable for industries such as pharmaceuticals, power generation, process control in manufacturing, and semiconductor production. Additionally, the QuickTOCuv has earned the prestigious cETLus certification from Intertek, meeting US standards for OrdLoc and HazLoc classifications, including Class I Division 2, Zone 2.

Key Features & Benefits:

.Advanced UV Oxidation Technology for precise and reliable TOC measurements.

.TC measurement in under 3 minutes for TOC and 5-6 minutes for TOC (NPOC + POC).

.Online determination of TOC as NPOC + POC and TC, in accordance with DIN EN 1484:1997-08/ ISO 8245:1999-03/ US-EPA 415.1, US-EPA 415.2

.Continuous online determination of true TOC, including detection of NPOC (Non-Purgeable Organic Carbon), POC/VOC (Purgeable Organic Carbon/Volatile Organic Compounds), and TC (Total Carbon) and, after correlation, COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand), BOD (Biochemical Oxygen Demand).

.7” HMI touch screen

.Explosion Protection – certified for Class I Division 2, Zone 2, Groups ABCD, Temperature Class: T4, making it suitable for hazardous environments.

.Low Maintenance & Operational Costs – Designed for long-term operation with minimal upkeep.

.Compact and User-Friendly Interface – Intuitive software and touchscreen display for effortless operation and data visualization.

.Versatile Application – Ideal for cooling and industrial process water, drinking water treatment, pure water and environmental.

“As industries worldwide face increasing regulatory requirements and sustainability goals, having an accurate, low-maintenance TOC monitoring solution is more critical than ever,” said Luca Marinelli, Vice President Global Sales at Process Insights.“The QuickTOCuv combines state-of-the-art UV oxidation technology with a user-friendly design, enabling industries to maintain water quality with confidence and efficiency.”

Process Insights remains committed to delivering market-leading analytical solutions that enhance process control, environmental compliance, and operational efficiency. The QuickTOCuv Water Analyzer is now available for order. For more information, visit .

About Process Insights

Process Insights is a global leader in industrial process monitoring, offering a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge analytical instrumentation for gas and liquid analysis. Our solutions serve a wide range of industries, ensuring efficiency, safety, and compliance in critical applications worldwide.

Terri Melle-Johnson

Process Insights

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.