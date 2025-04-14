'President's Visit A New Milestone On Path To Strategic Partnership'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Egypt to Qatar H E Amr El Sherbini affirmed that Egyptian-Qatari relations are witnessing steady progress across all levels, thanks to the strong political will of both countries' leaderships and their commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation toward broader horizons.

He noted that the current visit of President H E Abdel Fattah El Sisi to Doha marks a new milestone on the path to a long-term strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations.

In a statement to QNA, the ambassador stated that the momentum in Egypt-Qatar relations since 2022 is a clear indication of the mutual understanding and respect shared between the two countries.

He added that the exchange of high-level visits helped build a solid foundation of trust, which is now being translated into tangible cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, culture, and development.

El Sherbini highlighted that economic cooperation remains a cornerstone of bilateral ties, stressing that Egypt welcomes Qatari investments and offers a conducive environment with attractive incentives.

The ambassador noted a significant increase in trade exchange between the two countries in recent times, adding that they both are working to strengthen this further by exploring new opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, industry, agriculture, and tourism. On cultural cooperation, he pointed to the Egyptian Cultural Week hosted in Doha earlier this year as a vivid example of how cultural diplomacy can bring peoples closer together.

Speaking about the Egyptian community in Qatar, El Sherbini said that Egypt places great importance on its citizens abroad, describing the Egyptian diaspora as a bridge of communication between the two nations with a key role in enhancing cultural and social ties. On regional and international affairs, he stated that Egyptian-Qatari cooperation plays an effective role in supporting Arab and regional issues.

He emphasised that joint coordination between the two countries contributes to regional stability and helps address current challenges, particularly in areas such as security, counter-terrorism, and humanitarian efforts.

He concluded his remarks by affirming that Egypt and Qatar are entering a new phase of comprehensive cooperation, grounded in mutual respect and shared interests reflecting the depth of relationship between two peoples united by history and a common destiny.