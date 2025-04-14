Municipality Ministry Launches Competition To Raise Environmental Awareness Among Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality announced the launch of the 'Green Strokes' competition, in partnership with the Seashore Group. Under the slogan“Together for a better, cleaner classroom,” the competition targets school students at all levels.

This competition is part of efforts to spread the culture of public cleanliness, waste separation at the source, and environmental awareness among young people.

The competition aims to raise students' awareness of the importance of public cleanliness and environmental conservation, and encourage them to express these values creatively through innovative artworks that contribute to conveying effective awareness messages to the community. It also promotes the concepts of sustainability, recycling, and the optimal use of resources.

The competition revolves around creating artworks that depict clean and sustainable environmental scenes or the stages of recycling in waste separation. It also highlights the impact of recycling on environmental protection and resource sustainability, while imagining the future of Qatar with the widespread application of these environmental practices.



Old Doha Port wraps up Fishing Exhibition, competition

11th 'Al Muhaddith Al Saghir' competition attracts 8,328 contestants First edition of Beach Sports Festival to be held from April 20 to 26

Read Also

This partnership between the Ministry of Municipality and the Seashore Group stems from the pioneering goals in the field of recycling, which focus on promoting values and raising community awareness of public cleanliness and waste segregation.

This partnership also includes community engagement in educational initiatives as a key objective, empowering youth in entrepreneurship, volunteer work, environmental work, and leadership in environmental education to build an informed generation capable of facing future challenges and building a sustainable society.

The competition will continue until May 2025. Entries will be accepted electronically in PDF format, including student and school information and contact numbers, via the dedicated email address ([email protected] ).

Entries will be evaluated by a specialised committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Municipality, Seashore Group, and several art and design specialists.

The evaluation mechanism will be based on criteria of artistic creativity, quality of concept implementation, clarity of the awareness message, use of colour, and innovative expression.

The organising committee intends to announce the awards for the first-place winners at a later date, in recognition of their efforts and to encourage them to continue adopting positive environmental behaviours, promoting public hygiene practices, and separating waste at the source.