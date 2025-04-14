QCDC Highlights 2024 Milestones In Annual Report

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), has released its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing a year of dedicated efforts toward building national capacity and preparing the next generation of talent in line with the nation's drive toward a knowledge-based economy and the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The report highlights the Center's remarkable progress over the past year in empowering Qatar's youth and promoting career development and guidance across Qatar and beyond. It also emphasizes QCDC's leadership role in fostering workplace inclusivity and expanding access to its innovative programmes and services, which are designed to keep pace with the dynamic demands of today's labour markets, both locally and globally.

Saad Abdulla Al Kharji, Acting Director of QCDC, stated:“Since our inception, QCDC has been committed to building a flexible and sustainable national career development ecosystem that equips young people to navigate change and seize emerging opportunities. The year 2024 marked a defining moment in this journey, as we expanded our positive impact and further empowered career guidance practitioners in alignment with the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030.”



According to the newly published report, QCDC implemented more than 22 programs and initiatives in 2024, benefiting nearly 187,000 students. Among them, over 2,300 students participated in job shadowing experiences facilitated by the Center. In addition, more than 390 academic advisors and career guidance practitioners have engaged in QCDC's training programmes.

The Center's educational and awareness content also witnessed impressive growth in reach and engagement, with its digital platforms attracting 141,000 user interactions and 176,000 website visitors. Meanwhile, QCDC's flagship publication, Career Guide, maintained a strong readership, reaching 64,000 readers over the year.

One of the year's standout initiatives was the launch of the Glossary of Career Development Terms Search Engine-the first of its kind in Arabic. This interactive platform provides an invaluable resource for Arabic-speaking career practitioners, researchers, and academics across Qatar and the wider Arab world.

The Center also released the fifteenth edition of Career Guide magazine, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Qatari women across various sectors, further reinforcing QCDC's commitment to nurturing a scientifically grounded career culture across all segments of society.

Furthermore, QCDC strengthened its international presence by representing Qatar at several major conferences and through strategic partnerships, including participation in the National Career Development Association (NCDA) Conference in the United States, the International Association for Educational and Vocational Guidance (IAEVG) Conference in Finland, and the Arab Career Development Conference (ACDC) in Egypt. These efforts reflect QCDC's growing role as a key driver in shaping the future of career guidance locally, regionally, and globally.