Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Editor-In-Chief Meets Ambassador Of Pakistan


2025-04-14 02:14:45
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi received Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar H E Muhammad Aamer at the newspaper's office yesterday. The Ambassador was briefed about the newspaper's history, mission and digital presence. The conversation also focused on fostering collaboration between the embassy and the newspaper to strengthen ties between the two countries.

