8Th Mahatma Gandhi National Awards For Journalism Conferred At 13Th Global Festival Of Journalism Noida 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India : The 8th Edition of the Mahatma Gandhi National Awards for Journalism was inaugurated at Marwah Studios, Film City, as part of the 13th Global Festival of Journalism Noida 2025. The prestigious awards ceremony was graced by Lord Rami Ranger, Member of the House of Lords, British Parliament, United Kingdom, who inaugurated the event and addressed the gathering on the significance of ethical journalism in today's world.
The Mahatma Gandhi National Award for Journalism was presented to distinguished journalists for their outstanding contributions to media and journalism. This year's awardees included: Dr. Mukesh Kumar, Renowned Journalist, Columnist, Writer, Poet, and Media Educator, who delivered an insightful speech on the role of journalism in shaping a responsible society. Shri Vijay Trivedi, Renowned Journalist and Editor (National Affairs) of News Nation Network Ltd, who expressed his gratitude and emphasized the need for ethical journalism in modern media.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of Media & Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and founder of the festival, highlighted the importance of pure and constructive journalism in an era dominated by misinformation and sensationalism. He called for a collective effort in upholding the values of truth, credibility, and fairness in media.
Addressing the gathering, Lord Rami Ranger underscored the role of journalists in promoting democracy and transparency, urging media professionals to remain steadfast in their pursuit of truth and justice.
The Mahatma Gandhi National Awards for Journalism continue to honor journalists who exemplify integrity, courage, and excellence in reporting, keeping alive the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi's ideals in media ethics and truthfulness.
The 13th Global Festival of Journalism Noida 2025 remains a leading platform for fostering dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in journalism and media, inspiring the next generation of media professionals worldwide.
