Russian Army Loses Another 1,310 Troops And Two Air Defense Systems In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to April 14, 2025, amount to about 933,980 people, including another 1,310 people over the past day.

This is stated on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Russian army lost 10,622 (+19) tanks, 22,130 (+42) armored combat vehicles, 26,222 (+59) artillery systems, 1,362 (+0) MLRS, 1,130 (+2) air defense systems, 370 (+0) aircraft, and 335 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 32,544 (+119), cruise missiles - 3,145 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 44,129 (+179), special equipment - 3,801 (+2).

The data is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 13, as of 22:00, 117 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place at the front.