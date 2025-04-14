Russian Army Loses Another 1,310 Troops And Two Air Defense Systems In Ukraine
This is stated on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
Also, the Russian army lost 10,622 (+19) tanks, 22,130 (+42) armored combat vehicles, 26,222 (+59) artillery systems, 1,362 (+0) MLRS, 1,130 (+2) air defense systems, 370 (+0) aircraft, and 335 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 32,544 (+119), cruise missiles - 3,145 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 44,129 (+179), special equipment - 3,801 (+2).Read also: AFU destroy two howitzers and self-propelled artillery systems in Donetsk region using drone
The data is being updated.
As Ukrinform reported, on April 13, as of 22:00, 117 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place at the front.
