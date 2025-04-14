Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Loses Another 1,310 Troops And Two Air Defense Systems In Ukraine

Russian Army Loses Another 1,310 Troops And Two Air Defense Systems In Ukraine


2025-04-14 02:08:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to April 14, 2025, amount to about 933,980 people, including another 1,310 people over the past day.

This is stated on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Russian army lost 10,622 (+19) tanks, 22,130 (+42) armored combat vehicles, 26,222 (+59) artillery systems, 1,362 (+0) MLRS, 1,130 (+2) air defense systems, 370 (+0) aircraft, and 335 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 32,544 (+119), cruise missiles - 3,145 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 44,129 (+179), special equipment - 3,801 (+2).

Read also: AFU destroy two howitzers and self-propelled artillery systems in Donetsk region using drone

The data is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 13, as of 22:00, 117 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place at the front.



MENAFN14042025000193011044ID1109425630

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search