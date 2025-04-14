Yemen's Houthis Downed U.S. MQ-9 Drone
“A U.S. MQ-9 drone was shot down, while carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Hajjah province” in north-western Yemen, Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said, in a statement, aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.
Sarea added that, the drone was downed by a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile, stressing,“the ongoing U.S. aggression” has not crippled the Houthis' military capabilities.
The statement affirmed Houthis' support for the Palestinian people, saying, its operations will continue“until the Zionist Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip stops and the siege on it is lifted.”
The U.S. resumed its air campaign against the Houthis on Mar 15, stating, its strikes were aimed at deterring them from launching attacks against Israeli and U.S. naval assets in the Red Sea.
The Houthis, who control vast areas of northern Yemen, have been attacking Israeli targets since Nov, 2023, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-SABA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment