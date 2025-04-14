Yemen's Houthis Downed U.S. MQ-9 Drone

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SANAA, Apr 14 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis announced yesterday that, they had shot down another U.S. MQ-9 drone, the 19th they have downed, since Nov, 2023.

“A U.S. MQ-9 drone was shot down, while carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Hajjah province” in north-western Yemen, Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said, in a statement, aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Sarea added that, the drone was downed by a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile, stressing,“the ongoing U.S. aggression” has not crippled the Houthis' military capabilities.

The statement affirmed Houthis' support for the Palestinian people, saying, its operations will continue“until the Zionist Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip stops and the siege on it is lifted.”

The U.S. resumed its air campaign against the Houthis on Mar 15, stating, its strikes were aimed at deterring them from launching attacks against Israeli and U.S. naval assets in the Red Sea.

The Houthis, who control vast areas of northern Yemen, have been attacking Israeli targets since Nov, 2023, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-SABA