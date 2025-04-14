KNOW AML MARKS AML WORLD AWARENESS DAY ON APRIL 21, 2025!

MENAFN - Pressat) On April 21, 2025, Know AML will mark AML World Awareness Day and campaign with our ambassadors , global network , and community to increase awareness of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

There is a need for education and support around the long-term physical and psychological effects of treatment for AML. Many people are unaware of the impact of AML treatment on a patient's long-term physical and psychological health​, what management and supportive medical care is available for the long-term biological effects of AML, strategies to support patients with the long-term physical and psychological effects of AML treatment,​ and where patients, caregivers, and families can find further information, support, and practical advice.

AML World Awareness Day on April 21, 2025, aims to educate the whole AML community and will offer accessible resources to address these gaps. For AML World Awareness Day, Know AML will develop an interactive guide and downloadable PDF about the impact of AML treatment on a patient's long-term physical and psychological health. The interactive guide will present the information in chapters that are easy to read and absorb. We will be asking individuals from around the world to join us and help raise awareness of AML by taking part in the interactive guide and downloading the PDF. Please help spread the word and recommend it to others.

If you are short on time, you can show your support by sharing our AML World Awareness Day 2025 graphics and resources on social media using the hashtag #KnowAML.

“I'm pleased that this was chosen, certainly, something I have struggled with so raising awareness will be great.” – Anna Mamwell, Know AML ambassador and patient

“As patients, survivors, caregivers and advocates, it is our responsibility to ensure that those affected by AML are given the opportunity to raise awareness and advocate for themselves, in addition to having the resources, education and support they need to navigate life both during and beyond treatment. CancerCare is proud to collaborate with Know AML in raising awareness and providing the much-needed emotional and practical guidance to help patients and families live fuller, healthier lives.” – Christine Verini, CEO, CancerCare

For more information on AML World Awareness Day, please visit our website:

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to get in touch via our email or social channels.

About Know AML

Know AML is the first global education and awareness initiative that provides patients and caregivers with the information, resources, and support they need to deal with AML.

Our vision and mission

Know AML aspires to facilitate and improve AML knowledge worldwide and develop community-based initiatives to overcome current and future challenges. The mission of Know AML is to drive education and awareness of the disease globally through community collaborations, while continuing to direct people to the resources and support currently available.

It is steered by an independent, dedicated, and highly experienced global ambassador group and includes representatives from the following AML communities: patients and caregivers, patient advocates, specialist nurses, and healthcare professionals.

The Know AML initiative is made possible through the support of our funders. Please see the footer of the Know AML website for a list of the funders. All content is developed independently by SES in collaboration with our expert ambassador group; funders are allowed no influence on the content.

Know AML is brought to you by Scientific Education Support (SES) in collaboration with CancerCare. SES is a medical education provider that builds healthcare professional and patient networks that facilitate open-access, science-driven, unbiased disease education through multichannel communications. For more information, please visit:

