ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q1 2025 RESULTS ON 1 MAY 2025

London, 14 April 2025 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) expects to release its Q1 2025 financial results on Thursday 1 May 2025, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 1 May, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm BST to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:

5:30am in Vancouver

8:30am in Toronto and New York Notice of Results

1:30pm in London

9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link:

Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link: server.com/register/BI233e238ef3954ff09cec2d4cc78b1a6b

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.



