Transactions Made Under The Share Buy-Back Programme For Stolt-Nielsen Limited

The buy-back programme commenced on April 7, 2025, and will remain in effect until the earlier of (i) the acquisition of the maximum number of shares up to the remaining consideration of $8,754,827.55 as set out above, or (ii) October 2, 2025; any share repurchases from and including April 18, 2025 are subject to the renewal of the buy-back authorisation in the Annual General Meeting scheduled for April 17, 2025.

For the period from and including April 7, 2025, through April 11, 2025, SNI purchased a total of 77,000 shares at an average price NOK 210.8221 per share. The share purchases have been made in accordance with the "safe harbor" rules, which includes a limitation of 25% of the average daily volume traded in the last 20 trading days. All transactions have been made with Euronext Oslo Børs as trading venue.

Please find below an overview of transactions.