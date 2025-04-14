403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
56% Mandate: Noboa Defeats González In Contested Election As Ecuador Battles Record Violence
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Daniel Noboa has secured a decisive victory in Ecuador's presidential runoff election held on Sunday, April 13, 2025, extending his presidency until 2029.
According to official results from Ecuador's National Electoral Council (CNE) , with over 94% of the votes counted, Noboa obtained 56% of the ballots, establishing a commanding 12-point lead over his opponent, Luisa González of the Revolución Ciudadana party, who received 44%.
The election results showed a clear and unexpected margin of victory for Noboa, who represents the conservative Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN) party. CNE President Diana Atamaint declared the trend "irreversible" in favor of Noboa, confirming his reelection.
However, González has refused to accept the results, claiming electoral fraud without presenting evidence.
"I denounce before my people, the media, and the world that Ecuador is living under a dictatorship and we are experiencing the most grotesque electoral fraud in the history of the Republic of Ecuador," González stated in her first declaration after the preliminary results were announced.
She has called for a recount and the reopening of ballot boxes. In response to these allegations, Noboa declared: "There is no doubt about who won the elections," addressing his supporters after his victory was confirmed.
Political Context
This election was a rematch of the 2023 extraordinary elections that brought Noboa to power to complete the term of former President Guillermo Lasso. Lasso had dissolved the National Assembly in 2023 and called for early elections, which Noboa won against González.
Former President Lasso congratulated Noboa on his victory, stating: "For the second time, the Ecuadorian people have given you their trust, which must translate into a government faithful to the law and committed to the interests of the majority."
56% Mandate: Noboa Defeats González in Contested Election as Ecuador Battles Record Violence
Noboa's reelection comes amid an unprecedented security crisis in Ecuador. The country has experienced a dramatic surge in violence, with homicide rates reaching historic levels:
According to Insight Crime's 2024 report, Ecuador now ranks as the most violent country in Latin America, with an alarming rate of 38 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.
Noboa's Security Approach
Since taking office in November 2023, Noboa has implemented a hardline approach to combat organized crime:
However, human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, have reported that security forces have committed serious human rights violations following Noboa's declaration of an "internal armed conflict," including extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detentions, and mistreatment.
Electoral Violence
The electoral period itself has been marked by unprecedented violence.
According to the Citizen Observatory of Political Violence (OCVP), between January 2024 and February 2025, Ecuador recorded 56 political aggressions, including 25 assassinations, 19 threats, eight attacks, and three kidnappings.
The Revolución Ciudadana party was reportedly the most affected political organization, accounting for 25% of these incidents.
Economic and Social Challenges
Beyond security issues, Ecuador faces significant economic and social challenges. Long-standing structural problems, such as access to healthcare, education, and employment, remain unresolved, limiting the enjoyment of economic and social rights.
During his brief tenure, Noboa has also dealt with an energy crisis that has affected the country's economic stability and daily life.
As Noboa prepares for a full four-year term, he will need to address these multifaceted challenges while maintaining his focus on combating organized crime and improving security conditions throughout Ecuador.
According to official results from Ecuador's National Electoral Council (CNE) , with over 94% of the votes counted, Noboa obtained 56% of the ballots, establishing a commanding 12-point lead over his opponent, Luisa González of the Revolución Ciudadana party, who received 44%.
The election results showed a clear and unexpected margin of victory for Noboa, who represents the conservative Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN) party. CNE President Diana Atamaint declared the trend "irreversible" in favor of Noboa, confirming his reelection.
However, González has refused to accept the results, claiming electoral fraud without presenting evidence.
"I denounce before my people, the media, and the world that Ecuador is living under a dictatorship and we are experiencing the most grotesque electoral fraud in the history of the Republic of Ecuador," González stated in her first declaration after the preliminary results were announced.
She has called for a recount and the reopening of ballot boxes. In response to these allegations, Noboa declared: "There is no doubt about who won the elections," addressing his supporters after his victory was confirmed.
Political Context
This election was a rematch of the 2023 extraordinary elections that brought Noboa to power to complete the term of former President Guillermo Lasso. Lasso had dissolved the National Assembly in 2023 and called for early elections, which Noboa won against González.
Former President Lasso congratulated Noboa on his victory, stating: "For the second time, the Ecuadorian people have given you their trust, which must translate into a government faithful to the law and committed to the interests of the majority."
56% Mandate: Noboa Defeats González in Contested Election as Ecuador Battles Record Violence
Noboa's reelection comes amid an unprecedented security crisis in Ecuador. The country has experienced a dramatic surge in violence, with homicide rates reaching historic levels:
Ecuador recorded 6,962 violent deaths in 2024, a 15% decrease from the 8,237 registered in 2023, but still significantly higher than previous years.
In 2023, Ecuador had a homicide rate of 47.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in Latin America and eight times higher than in 2016.
February 2025 alone saw 736 violent deaths, a 90.18% increase compared to February 2024 (387 cases), making it the most violent February in Ecuador's recorded history.
The first 50 days of 2025 registered approximately 1,300 homicides, equivalent to one murder per hour, representing a 40% increase compared to the same period in 2023.
According to Insight Crime's 2024 report, Ecuador now ranks as the most violent country in Latin America, with an alarming rate of 38 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.
Noboa's Security Approach
Since taking office in November 2023, Noboa has implemented a hardline approach to combat organized crime:
In January 2025, he declared an "internal armed conflict" against organized crime groups and imposed several states of exception.
His administration has militarized streets and prisons, deploying the armed forces to patrol urban areas.
Noboa has proposed continuing his "Plan Fénix," focused on crime prevention and response, though specific details remain classified according to the Ministry of Interior.
His new government program suggests "designing and implementing public security policies that adjust to the current landscape of risks and threats" and creating a Security Block to contain and reduce criminal violence.
However, human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, have reported that security forces have committed serious human rights violations following Noboa's declaration of an "internal armed conflict," including extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detentions, and mistreatment.
Electoral Violence
The electoral period itself has been marked by unprecedented violence.
According to the Citizen Observatory of Political Violence (OCVP), between January 2024 and February 2025, Ecuador recorded 56 political aggressions, including 25 assassinations, 19 threats, eight attacks, and three kidnappings.
The Revolución Ciudadana party was reportedly the most affected political organization, accounting for 25% of these incidents.
Economic and Social Challenges
Beyond security issues, Ecuador faces significant economic and social challenges. Long-standing structural problems, such as access to healthcare, education, and employment, remain unresolved, limiting the enjoyment of economic and social rights.
During his brief tenure, Noboa has also dealt with an energy crisis that has affected the country's economic stability and daily life.
As Noboa prepares for a full four-year term, he will need to address these multifaceted challenges while maintaining his focus on combating organized crime and improving security conditions throughout Ecuador.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment