Trip Unveils 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings: New Destinations, Themes & Trends

This year's edition unveils several exciting additions. Significantly, Trip Europe 100 and Americas 100 lists make their debut, expanding the regional rankings beyond the established Global and Asia 100 lists to celebrate more of the world's best destinations.

Travellers will also find fresh inspiration in two new categories under the Attraction list – Water Fun, highlighting the most loved water parks, beaches and islands, and Fall Views, showcasing the top spots around the globe for autumn foliage vistas. For instance, under the Fall Views category, Japan leads in almost all the top 10 spots with iconic destinations like Arashiyama and Kiyomizu-dera Temple, while China offers picturesque sites such as Jiangxi's Wuyuan Huangling, celebrated for its terraced fields and traditional architecture, and Qixia Mountain in Nanjing, famed for its vibrant red maple forests. Meanwhile, in the Water Fun category, Thailand's Racha Yai Island and Indonesia's Jimbaran Beach are among the top-rated locations for those seeking the ultimate aquatic adventure.

These themed lists tap into rising seasonal wanderlust, from summertime splash pads to springtime sakura or fall leaf-spotting trips. Another new highlight is "Destinations for the Months," a month-by-month guide to the best places to visit throughout the year. This new feature may suggest, for instance, to visit South Korea's spots like Yeouido Park in Seoul and Namsan Seoul Tower for cherry blossoms in April, or Kyoto's enchanting temples for festive winter wonderlands in December, helping globetrotters plan the perfect trip at the perfect time.

Stays: Luxury Hotels and Family-Friendly Resorts Dominate Global Rankings

In the Stays category, Trip 2025 highlights a worldwide sweep of top accommodation options , from ultra-luxe city hotels to idyllic family resorts. Paris retains its reputation for luxury hospitality, claiming multiple spots in the Global 100 Luxury Hotels ranking . France's legendary Hotel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris clinched the No.1 position globally, with other Parisian icons like Le Bristol Paris and La Réserve Paris appearing in the top five.

New York also makes its mark, with Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown and The St. Regis New York in the top 10. In Tokyo , Aman Tokyo, and in Singapore, Raffles Singapore are notable mentions, continuing the trend of strong Asian hotel brands dominating the upper echelons of luxury rankings.

Beyond luxury, family-oriented stays and culturally rich hotels are gaining popularity. The 2025 Trip rankings highlight Asia as a leader in kid-friendly resorts, with China, Japan and the United Arab Emirates standing out. For example, China boasts Atlantis Sanya, an expansive resort offering waterparks and beach fun for families. Japan features Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, known for its immersive Disney experience that delights visitors of all ages. In the United Arab Emirates, Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, offers world-class amenities and an unforgettable family adventure. These resorts cater to the growing demand for family-friendly vacations, ensuring fun and comfort for travellers of all ages.

Cultural and Scenic hotels also feature prominently – travellers are seeking stays that offer a sense of place, whether it's a ryokan-style retreat in the Japanese Alps or a safari lodge in Africa blending luxury with local flavour.

Notably, the "Instagrammable Hotels" category – accommodations prized for their photogenic appeal – is dominated by stylish design hotels in Asia and Europe, a nod to social-media-driven travel inspiration. For instance, the fictional "White Lotus" hotels , featured in the hit HBO series, are real-world luxury resorts, where travellers flock to the featured Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, and San Domenico Palace in Italy . Picture-perfect properties like Mai House Saigon in Vietnam or Good Nature Hotel in Kyoto have also become destinations for the Instagram era.

Across continents, whether it's a villa in Bali or a ski chalet in Switzerland , Trip's 2025 hotel rankings capture a broad trend: travellers increasingly seek memorable experiences and unique themes (luxury, family, scenic, etc.) in their accommodations, not just a place to sleep.

Attractions: Theme Parks Take the Lead, While New Seasonal Experiences Emerge

Global travel attractions in 2025 reveal a clear favourite: theme parks . Trip's Global "Best Things to Do" ranking is overwhelmingly topped by world-famous theme parks, especially in Asia and North America . In fact, six of the global top ten attractions are led by crowd-pullers like Walt Disney World Resort in the US, Universal Studios Japan , Shanghai Disney Resort, and more . These mega-parks continue to draw families and thrill-seekers, demonstrating how theme park tourism is a global trend.

Beyond theme parks, cultural attractions like The Louvre in Paris , The Palace Museum in Beijing and Vatican Museums in Vatican City remain top contenders, showing the continuing demand for art and heritage experiences.

Meanwhile, there is also more emphasis on seasonal and experiential activities . Whether it's New England's fiery forests or Japan's golden temples , leaf-peeping (tourism centred around foliage views) has become a major seasonal pastime.

Restaurants: Fine Dining and Local Culinary Hotspots Shape Global Food Travel

No travel experience is complete without great food, and Trip 2025's restaurant rankings confirm the importance of culinary travel . This year's lists – spanning Fine Dining , Local Restaurants , and Restaurants for Views & Experiences – celebrate everything from haute cuisine to beloved local eats. In the Global 100 Fine Dining category, Europe leads the charge with restaurants like Arpège in Paris and Sketch (Lecture Room & Library) in London ranked among the top. Other standouts include Per Se in New York and Le Bernardin , as well as DiverXO in Madrid. Tokyo's Sushi Saito and Bangkok's Sorn show that Asia's culinary scene is gaining ground on the global fine dining stage.

The "Restaurants for Views & Experiences" category also features Korea's and Dubai's skyline restaurants , offering travellers dinner with a view as part of their travel experience. From the top of the Burj Khalifa, to Bicena in Seoul, these serve up memorable experiences that combine atmosphere and culinary artistry.

Across local cuisines , Singapore and Thailand stand out as a foodie destination with multiple top-ranked spots like Palm Beach Seafood and Jeh O Chula in Bangkok. These cities' diverse food scene continues to draw visitors from around the world, cementing their place as rising gastronomic

Trip 2025 Brings Travellers Closer to the World's Best Experiences

Underpinning Trip 2025 is an AI-powered selection process that analyses various factors, including verified user ratings, reviews, and search and booking statistics, to identify top-performing travel experiences. The curation balances user feedback with human expertise: service quality, actual popularity (demand and sales), reputation among travellers, and unique special features are all weighed in the ranking criteria.

The result is a set of lists that are both insight-driven and traveller-centric, showcasing standout hotels, attractions, and eateries that consistently impress visitors. By updating these lists every month with new reviews and booking trends, Trip ensures the rankings stay relevant and reflect the latest travel buzz. The lists are published on Trip in multiple languages, making them accessible to a global audience of travellers seeking the crème de la crème of travel options.

