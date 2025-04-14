Celebrating 75 Years Of Scandinavian Innovation: ASKO Launches Groundbreaking Home Appliances At Milan Design Week

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To mark its 75 years of innovation since a young farmer in Sweden invented its first washing machine, ASKO has collaborated with VOGUE Adria on an exclusive editorial feature that explores ASKO's new washing machine range. Created with renowned photographer Branislav Simončík, the photoshoot was done at the historic Läckö Castle near Lidköping, Sweden where the first ASKO washing machine was invented. It will appear in the inaugural issue of VOGUE LIVING magazine which will be presented at Milan Design Week and displayed at the ASKO exhibition.

From energy-efficient laundry systems to innovative kitchen solutions, ASKO has continually set new standards in functionality and design. Its exhibition at Milan Design Week showcases the ASKO Attention to Detail design approach that combines meticulous craftsmanship with forward-thinking innovations to create products that are both beautiful and highly functional.

Packed with innovations and smart features, ASKO's kitchen and laundry appliances are designed with true Scandinavian craftsmanship, enhancing everyday living with their minimalist aesthetics and superior level of finishing in every detail.

The three major new platforms in laundry, cooling, and ovens that ASKO brings to Milan Design Week have each won prestigious iF Design Awards in 2025.

The ASKO Scandinavian Laundry Care 2.0, featuring the Steel SealTM washing machine shows how the company continues to lead in laundry care with innovations that prioritize hygiene and sustainability.

ASKO's built-in and freestanding refrigeration appliances are designed to be as stylish as they are functional, with a special focus on the Kitchen Fit installation features of ASKO freestanding range.

The NYACRAFT ovens from ASKO's Celsius ovens range offer a perfect blend of precision and versatility. Offering a suite of advanced features, they are available in both Frame and Glass designs.

The ASKO History of Innovation exhibition welcomes visitors daily from April 8 to 13, 10.00 to 17.00. It is located at Via delle Erbe 2a, Milano, in the Brera Design District.

About ASKO

For more than 75 years, ASKO has combined traditional Scandinavian design with state-of-the-art technology and innovation to create high-quality products that not only make life better, but which are also better for peoples' health and the planet. This focus on quality, design, innovation and the environment has taken ASKO on an inspiring journey filled with incredible achievements, world-first innovations and many memorable milestones – from the invention of very first washing machine to being awarded prestigious design and environmental awards for the smart cooking technology and sustainable designs.

