Mission Valley Bank Appoints Michael Carlson As Senior Vice President, SBA National Sales Manager

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A dynamic leader with a passion for helping entrepreneurs succeed, Carlson brings over 12 years of financial services experience, including more than eight years of direct SBA industry expertise. His deep understanding of SBA lending, coupled with a strategic vision for scalable growth, makes him a great addition to the Bank's expanding SBA division.

"Michael brings the kind of leadership that aligns perfectly with our mission-to deliver personalized financial solutions that empower small businesses to succeed," said Tamara Gurney, CEO and President of Mission Valley Bank. "His rare blend of efficiency, analytical rigor and relationship-first mindset will be instrumental as we continue to expand our SBA footprint nationally."

Carlson holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, and a Minor in Accounting, all earned cum laude from the University of California, Irvine. He later earned his MBA from UCLA and holds the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation-underscoring his commitment to financial excellence and disciplined decision-making.

Driven by purpose and a genuine desire to make a lasting impact, Carlson has worked closely with hundreds of small business owners over his career, helping them access the capital they need to grow, hire, and serve their communities. His appointment reflects Mission Valley Bank's continued investment in experienced talent and its vision of delivering a premier, relationship-driven SBA lending platform nationwide.

About Mission Valley Bank

Mission Valley Bank is a full-service, community-focused business bank dedicated to building lasting relationships and delivering financial solutions that support the growth of local businesses and individuals. The Bank is known for its deep local relationships, personalized service, and commitment to building stronger communities through tailored financial solutions. Member FDIC

