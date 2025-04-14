Mission Valley Bank Appoints Michael Carlson As Senior Vice President, SBA National Sales Manager
"Michael brings the kind of leadership that aligns perfectly with our mission-to deliver personalized financial solutions that empower small businesses to succeed," said Tamara Gurney, CEO and President of Mission Valley Bank. "His rare blend of efficiency, analytical rigor and relationship-first mindset will be instrumental as we continue to expand our SBA footprint nationally."
Carlson holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, and a Minor in Accounting, all earned cum laude from the University of California, Irvine. He later earned his MBA from UCLA and holds the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation-underscoring his commitment to financial excellence and disciplined decision-making.
Driven by purpose and a genuine desire to make a lasting impact, Carlson has worked closely with hundreds of small business owners over his career, helping them access the capital they need to grow, hire, and serve their communities. His appointment reflects Mission Valley Bank's continued investment in experienced talent and its vision of delivering a premier, relationship-driven SBA lending platform nationwide.
About Mission Valley Bank
Mission Valley Bank is a full-service, community-focused business bank dedicated to building lasting relationships and delivering financial solutions that support the growth of local businesses and individuals. The Bank is known for its deep local relationships, personalized service, and commitment to building stronger communities through tailored financial solutions. Member FDIC
To learn more, visit
SOURCE Mission Valley Bank
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment