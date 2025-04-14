Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Nagpur, Pune And Noida Police Issue Traffic Advisory Check Key Routes To Take And Avoid Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: On the occasion of 135th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Nagpur, Noida and Pune Traffic police issued a travel advisory. On Monday, scores of devotees will be flocking to Nagpur's Deekshabhoomi, where chief architect of the Constitution embraced Buddhism in 1956.

For Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations, Nagpur City Police has enforced traffic diversions and restrictions across key areas. The travel restrictions will remain effective till April 15.

Nagpur Police traffic advisory for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025Nagpur traffic diversions till 2:00 AM on April 14

Traffic movement will remain restricted around Samvidhan Square and nearby routes, Nagpur News reported. The authorities have listed out the following alternative routes for motorists:

. Vehicles heading to Samvidhan Chowk from Morris College Chowk will be diverted via DP Road and Manas Chowk.

. Vehicles heading to Shree Mohini Complex and Ramjhula area traffic will be rerouted from Jaistambh Chowk via Manas Chowk.

. Vehicles moving from MSEB Y-Point to Samvidhan Chowk will be re-routed through LIC Chowk, Jaistambh Chowk, and Manas Chowk.

. Vehicles heading to Vehicles heading to from Kannamwar Chowk will be diverted via Meethani Chowk or the Old VCA Stadium Road.

. Heavy vehicles have been advised to avoid city limits and use the Outer Ring Road.

Nagpur traffic diversions from 10:00 AM on April 14 to 2:00 AM on April 15

. Vehicles heading to Kachipura Chowk from Mata Kacheri Chowk will be completely halted.

. Vehicles moving from Alankar Chowk to Kachipura Chowk will be diverted as per need.

. Vehicles moving from Kripalani Chowk to Mata Kacheri Chowk will be re-routed via Wardha Road, Rahate Colony, and DP Road.

Noida Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory to assist commuters avoid traffic jams on important city routes.

Ahead of various processions, cultural programs and public events at the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Gautam Buddh Nagar, following traffic diversions are in place.



Commercial and heavy vehicles coming from Pari Chowk will be diverted via Charkha Roundabout, through Sector 94. They can then proceed through Kalindi Kunj to enter Delhi. Traffic movement from Pari Chowk may be re-routed at the Sector 37 loop and the Botanical Garden bus stand.



Vehicles heading to Dalit Prerna from GIP/Sector 18 underpass may be redirected at the loop. These vehicles will be asked to take a U-turn beneath the Film City Flyover, and proceed via Sector 18, Atta Chowk, and Rajnigandha Chowk.

Traffic movement might be diverted from Gate No. 2 (Bird Feeding Point) for vehicles heading to DND and Chilla. These vehicles will have to take Sector 18, Atta Chowk, and Rajnigandha Chowk route. Traffic movement might be rerouted via the Sector 15A/14A Flyover and redirected to Sector 15 signal and Rajnigandha Chowk.

Pune Police traffic advisory for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025

Temporary traffic restrictions that were enforced yesterday are in place till 2: 00 PM on April 14, according to HT.

These restrictions involve road closure from 6:00 AM onwards on April 14 until gatherings disperse. Check closed routes here:

Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk, Narpatgiri Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk, GPO Chowk to Bolhai Chowk, RTO Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk and Banerjee Chowk to Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk.