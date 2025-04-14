Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Is The Constitution Under Threat? Here Is What BR Ambedkar's Grandson Has To Say

MENAFN - Live Mint)The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) want to alter the Constitution to push their Hindu Rashtra agenda and get rid of the reservation system, said Prakash Ambedkar, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief and grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar.

On the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti 2025, Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, his grandson says that the architect of the Constitution is more relevant today in the battle to uphold it in letter and spirit.

“The BJP and the RSS harbour a long-term agenda to alter the Constitution to push their Hindu Rashtra agenda and get rid of the reservation system,” Ambedkar told the Indian Express in response to the question“Is the Constitution still under threat?”

When is Ambedkar Jayanti 2025?

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is known as the 'Father of the Indian Constitution' and the first Law Minister of Independent India. Ambedkar Jayanti is observed on 14 April to mark BR Ambedkar's birthday. Ambedkar was born on 14 April 1891 in the town and military cantonment of Mhow, now officially known as Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Madhya Pradesh).

The VBA was part of the INDIA grouping before it walked out of the opposition bloc over disagreement on the number of seats allotted to it in Lok Sabha elections. Before joining the INDIA alliance , VBA had allied with Shiv Sena (UBT). The party fielded candidates in Lok Sabha elections 2024 and Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 but could not win any seats.

“It is not only about reservation but a larger ideological issue that poses a threat to their (BJP's) Hindutva forces . Sooner or later, they will challenge it. In this sense,” he said adding.“I think Dr Ambedkar becomes more relevant today in the battle to uphold the Constitution in letter and spirit.”

On Ambedkar's relevance in the current context? The VBA chief have response om three parts:“The Constitution , the economy, and social relevance. He dedicated his entire life to these, but the work has remained unfinished in letter and spirit. As long as these issues continue to confront the nation, we will have to go back to Dr Ambedkar's thoughts and writings to find lasting solutions.”