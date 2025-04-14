Nick Jonas Talks About Feeling ‘Intimidated’ When Performing ‘The Last Five Years’ On Stage

MENAFN - IANS) New York, April 14 (IANS) Popstar Nick Jonas shared a bit of stage fright when performing“The Last Five Years” on broadway.

At the opening night of his new musical The Last Five Years at the Hudson Theatre in New York, Nick said that while he's comfortable performing in front of his family, it's a lot different when he's putting on a show for theater enthusiasts, reports people.

"The thing for me is there are a lot of people who love this show, who have played these roles in different productions, their high school or college or whatever. And it's those folks who have done it that I feel most intimidated to do it for," he said.

Nick added: "But I think that's the beauty of storytelling and being an artist and an actor, is that you get to take big risks and put yourself out there. And I love it.”

"As intimidating as it might feel sometimes, I think it's a really gratifying experience to get out and really put yourself out there and take big swings and see what happens."

In 'The Last Five Years,' which is Jason Robert Brown's two-person musical, it marks its first Broadway production. It has Nick alongside Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren. The story explores the relationship between up-and-coming novelist Jamie Wellerstein and struggling actress Cathy Hiatt, told from each of their perspectives and two different timelines.

Nick's highlight of the show for him is when his costar Warren belts out the song "Summer in Ohio."

He said: "She brings so much humor to this number. I think she is getting to sort of flex her various muscles, musical theater and the soulfulness she brings to the vocals. It's just a really incredible performance."

As for his character, Nick says he loves to sing“A Miracle Would Happen," explaining, "It's a funny sort of very real situation I think a lot of people go through, but it's a fun one.”