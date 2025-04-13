Global Times: Xi To Kick Off Trip To Vietnam First State Visit Of 2025 'Highlights Importance Of Neighborhood Diplomacy'

BEIJING, April 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Vietnam from April 14 to 15, at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Luong Cuong, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has announced.

The Global Times reporters observed on Sunday that the streets of Hanoi were adorned with the national flags of China and Vietnam to welcome Xi's arrival. Vietnamese from various sectors expressed to the Global Times their warm welcome for the Chinese leader's visit, anticipating that the "comrades plus brothers" friendship between China and Vietnam will open a new chapter.

While riding the China-constructed Cat Linh-Ha Dong elevated railway in Hanoi - the first metro line in Vietnam - on Sunday, Global Times reporters ran into 73-year-old Ade (pseudonym) and his wife, who were chatting with friends and heading downtown for a fun outing.

Ade told reporters that he heard about the Chinese leader's visit to Vietnam on the news, and that he was glad to see China-Vietnam relations getting stronger. "We hope more collaborative projects like the metro can take place between the two sides, which have made our daily lives convenient. My wife and I seldom went to downtown Hanoi before the metro was set up, but now we can enjoy the ride every now and then," he said.

Global Times reporters also visited Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK or Chinese Proficiency Test) site at the Confucius Institute of Hanoi University on Saturday. By 7 am, candidates have already gathered in the garden outside, sitting on benches or along the curb, reviewing their notes as they waited to register. Around 8 am, examinees began entering the venue - many appeared in their 20s and accompanied by their parents.

"I want to study in China because we're neighbors, and our social and economic ties are growing closer." "If you can speak Chinese, it's easier to get a job," students taking the HSK told the Global Times, as they shared that the HSK is now seen as one of the most valuable and sought-after exams among Vietnamese youth.

Qin Yonghua, Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute jointly established by Guangxi Normal University and Hanoi University, told the Global Times that "There is data showing that 81 percent of Vietnamese youth with study experience in China develop a more positive perception of the country, far higher than among those with no direct exposure."

"Language has never been just a communication tool. Vietnam's 'Chinese language fever' is helping to build trust at the people-to-people level and strengthen the foundation of China-Vietnam friendship, allowing our traditional ties to flourish," Qin said.

Significant friendship

This marks Xi's fourth state visit to Vietnam as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president. The trip coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Vietnam, two socialist neighbors that have forged an enduring bond as "comrades and brothers," according to Xinhua News Agency.

On the eve of the visit, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei told the Global Times in an exclusive interview that this year carries special significance for bilateral relations, as it marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Vietnam, as well as the Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

He emphasized that the 75-year journey has repeatedly proven that only when China-Vietnam relations develop well can each country's development remain steady, bilateral exchanges and cooperation advance solidly, and the peoples of both nations benefit more from the relationship.

The ambassador also stressed that in today's complex and volatile international landscape, China and Vietnam, both socialist countries, are like-minded comrades and good partners whose future is closely interconnected. In the face of an increasingly turbulent world, China and Vietnam should be defenders of regional peace and stability, promoters of regional cooperation, and upholders of international economic rules and fairness and justice.

Xi paid a state visit to Vietnam in 2023, and now Vietnam marked his first destination of his first state visit this year, which means China attaches great significance to the country, Gu Xiaosong, dean of the ASEAN Research Institute of Hainan Tropical Ocean University, told the Global Times on Sunday.

The naval ship formations of China and Vietnam will conduct the 38th joint patrol in the Beibu Gulf waters on April 16-17, according to the relevant agreements and arrangements between the two militaries, China's Ministry of National Defense announced Sunday. This will further enhance practical cooperation between the two militaries and improve their capability to safeguard the security of the relevant sea areas.

Gu said that as a country that shares both land and sea borders with China, and both being socialist countries led by communist parties with similar political systems and development paths, it is important for China and Vietnam to join hands to cope with turbulent international geopolitics and tariff turmoil.

During a special video conference on Thursday, the ASEAN cautioned that "The unprecedented imposition of tariffs will disrupt regional and global trade and investment flows, as well as supply chains, affecting businesses and consumers worldwide."

Amid significant uncertainties brought by trade frictions, Gu said it is important to strengthen win-win cooperation between China and Southeast Asia, including Vietnam.

This collaboration should focus on increasing trade and exploring opportunities in high-potential areas such as the green economy and supply chain management. Gu noted that enhanced cooperation can provide both China and its Southeast Asian partners with a competitive advantage in navigating external challenges. By fostering greater mutual benefits, these nations can better position themselves to respond to the shifting dynamics of the global landscape.

Neighborhood diplomacy

President Xi will also pay state visits to Malaysia and Cambodia from April 15 to 18, at the invitation of King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim and King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Xi on Sunday exchanged congratulations with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto over the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Xi's visit to those Southeast Asian countries came also after he called for building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries and striving to open new ground for China's neighborhood work at a central conference on work related to neighboring countries, which was held in Beijing from April 8 to 9.

Currently, the world is experiencing fundamental changes unseen in a century, Yang Xiyu, a senior research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times, noting that against such a backdrop, strengthening relations with those Southeast Asian countries can help enhance the stability and resilience of China's overall foreign strategy. Neighboring countries' peace and stability serve as the foundation for China's global diplomacy and a stable neighborhood helps China better address external challenges.

On the other, in an unstable international environment, neighboring countries are seeking to deepen cooperation with China and use such cooperation to enhance their own ability to withstand risks, said Yang, noting that the trend of the two sides "marching forward hand in hand" is becoming increasingly evident.

